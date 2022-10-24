ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherborn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

23 arrested from Massachusetts charged in organization that allegedly trafficked tens of thousands of counterfeit pills

BOSTON –Twenty-three individuals in Massachusetts have been charged in connection with a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization that allegedly manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing narcotics. The defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. According to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Missing Raynham teen believed to be in danger, police say

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham is believed to be in danger, according to local police. Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and police are “urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her,” they said.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened. The condition of the victims is...
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police shares tips for a safe Halloween

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is sharing its tips to keep families safe this Halloween. Police are asking drivers to travel “extra slow and be extra cautious, given the surplus of super enthusiastic trick-or-treaters crisscrossing streets throughout the city,” they wrote in a blog post. Other tips for families include:
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Wentworth, MassArt campuses on lockdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design are both on lockdown.=, both campuses tweeted. “If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said. No other information is immediately available. This is...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead

A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
HOLLISTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver hospitalized after crashing into Mattapan homes

BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a truck has been sent to the hospital after crashing into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection with Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque of Lawrence as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Easton Police and Fire respond to bomb threat at high school

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police and Fire are responding to a bomb threat reported at Oliver Ames High School Tuesday afternoon, they announced. At around noon, Easton Police received a report of a bomb threat at the high school. The building was immediately evacuated and police are searching the building. All other Easton schools are under a stay in place order.
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

One person hurt when driver hits two homes in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a driver crashed into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy