Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles Regatta
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities
fallriverreporter.com
23 arrested from Massachusetts charged in organization that allegedly trafficked tens of thousands of counterfeit pills
BOSTON –Twenty-three individuals in Massachusetts have been charged in connection with a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization that allegedly manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing narcotics. The defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. According to...
whdh.com
Missing Raynham teen believed to be in danger, police say
RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 16-year-old girl from Raynham is believed to be in danger, according to local police. Colleen Weaver went missing from her home sometime between 1 and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and police are “urgently seeking the public’s help in locating her,” they said.
whdh.com
Two people hospitalized after stabbing in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men have been rushed to the hospital after a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened. The condition of the victims is...
whdh.com
Boston Police shares tips for a safe Halloween
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is sharing its tips to keep families safe this Halloween. Police are asking drivers to travel “extra slow and be extra cautious, given the surplus of super enthusiastic trick-or-treaters crisscrossing streets throughout the city,” they wrote in a blog post. Other tips for families include:
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
whdh.com
Tewksbury Police make arrest in stabbing
TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Police said they have made an arrest in a stabbing on Woodland Drive in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning. Officials said two people were rushed to the hospital after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Fire officials said one of the men is elderly. First responders were also seen checking out the area where it happened.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police warn those planning to visit Massachusetts Riverwalk after rape, indecent assault
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating two reported incidents, a rape that occurred in September and an indecent assault that occurred last Thursday, on the Riverwalk in Waltham. Whether the two assaults were committed by the same assailant remains part of the ongoing investigation. On the night of Sept. 14,...
whdh.com
Wentworth, MassArt campuses on lockdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Wentworth Institute of Technology and Mass. College of Art and Design are both on lockdown.=, both campuses tweeted. “If you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” both campuses said. No other information is immediately available. This is...
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
whdh.com
Driver hospitalized after crashing into Mattapan homes
BOSTON (WHDH) - The driver of a truck has been sent to the hospital after crashing into two homes in Mattapan overnight. The pickup truck drove down Morton Street in Mattapan and hit one home before it hit another, damaging the foundation, and came to a stop. A car nearby one of the homes was also damaged. The truck, which was flattened by the crash, has since been towed away.
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
whdh.com
Police arrest Lawrence man in connection with Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque of Lawrence as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
whdh.com
WATCH: Child nearly hit by minivan when driver slams through store in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it crashed through the glass door of the store. The driver can then gets out of the car, slamming the door.
whdh.com
Easton Police and Fire respond to bomb threat at high school
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton Police and Fire are responding to a bomb threat reported at Oliver Ames High School Tuesday afternoon, they announced. At around noon, Easton Police received a report of a bomb threat at the high school. The building was immediately evacuated and police are searching the building. All other Easton schools are under a stay in place order.
whdh.com
whdh.com
‘How about a call next time?’: Kingston officials look for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
