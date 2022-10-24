Read full article on original website
Related
1 Person Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The Reno Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Monday night. The crash occurred near McCarran Boulevard and eastbound Mira Loma Drive. The vehicle was turning right off McCarran Boulevard into Mira LomaDrive when it hit a pedestrian. The victim was taken to the hospital by the Regional Emergency Medical...
2news.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Geiger Grade Identified
Nevada State Police has released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Geiger Grade near mile marker 6 in Storey County last month. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on September 24th. NSP says Tracy Somers was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on SR...
2news.com
Fire Crews Respond to Fire at Apartment on Park Street in Reno
Fire crews quickly knocked down a fire at an apartment on Park Street in Reno early Wednesday afternoon. The fire started just before 2 p.m. near Mill Street and Wells Avenue. Fire crews tell us the fire was in one unit, between two walls. They say the fire was called...
FOX Reno
Reno Police looking for witnesses to vehicle versus pedestrian crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening. Crews responded to the area of South McCarran Boulevard at Mira Loma Drive on the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.
2news.com
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit By Car in Reno
The incident happened early Monday evening at the intersection of South McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver stayed on scene.
2news.com
Pedestrian Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit By Car in Reno
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in Reno Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of South McCarran and Mira Loma Drive around 6:30 p.m. They say the driver of the car involved was turning in the intersection and hit...
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire at Sparks high rise apartment
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An outside water feature caught fire at a Sparks apartment building Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the 1400 block of C Street just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 25. The...
FOX Reno
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Geiger Grade in Storey County. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a crash that occurred in the area of SR-341 at mile marker 6 Storey on Sept. 24 around 4:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks. The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway...
mynews4.com
Structure fire knocked down at apartment complex near downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire at an apartment complex near downtown Reno on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at the Park Villa Apartments just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Construction workers called the Reno Fire Department after...
KOLO TV Reno
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word. “I think it is disgusting,” says Berry. Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here. The garbage being dumped has only...
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
mynews4.com
First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway
The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Help Locating Elderly Woman Who Has Dementia
77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way. Jeanne is described as a white female, 5'1 , 120 lbs, grey hair and green eyes.
2news.com
Four in Police Custody as Part of Safe Streets Repeat Offender Program
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force conducted a joint investigation into multiple suspects who were residing in a residence on Kenai Drive in the Double Diamond area. Several suspects were identified as committing fraud related crimes. After investigating several of these crimes a...
FOX Reno
Police searching for endangered Reno woman who suffers from dementia
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for an elderly woman who suffers from dementia. Jeanne Milet, 77, was last seen at her house on Coranado Way during the afternoon hours of Oct. 22. Police said she suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss.
2news.com
RPD’s Traffic Section and four officers recognized at 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety ceremony
The Reno Police Department’s (RPD) Traffic Section and several of its officers were recognized for outstanding contributions to enhancing traffic safety in Reno at the 2022 Nevada Traffic Safety Summit and Joining Forces Award Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:. Reno Police Department Traffic Section - Program...
nnbw.com
Bobcat opens south Reno facility to improve shipping times
Compact construction equipment manufacturer Bobcat’s decision to construct a parts distribution center in south Reno stems from the company’s need to bring parts and equipment closer to its customer base to reduce shipping times, a company executive said. Since 1998 Bobcat has served the entire U.S. from its...
2news.com
Duo Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting in Reno
Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno. The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene. Police say "the...
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
Comments / 0