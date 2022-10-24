Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas witness reports shape-shifting UFO 50 feet over rooftopRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Photo finish: Reedy runner wins regional title by .05 seconds; Lovejoy, Celina repeat as team champs
GRAND PRAIRIE—There wasn't much that separated Frisco Reedy senior Garrick Spieler and Lovejoy sophomore Will Carlson throughout Tuesday's race in the Region II-5A cross country championships. As spectators flanked the perimeter of the three-plus-mile course at Lynn Creek Park, cheering on the student-athletes as they passed by, Spieler and...
starlocalmedia.com
Streak busters: Flower Mound snaps Plano West’s 27-match win streak
FLOWER MOUND – Flower Mound head volleyball coach Jamie Siegel never once mentioned using Plano West’s 27-match win streak as motivation to her players for Tuesday’s District 6-6A bout. “I didn’t even know that,” she said. “We don’t pay attention to the past. We focus on us...
starlocalmedia.com
By a whisker: Flower Mound girls edge Southlake Carroll by 1 point to win Region I-6A XC title; Coppell, Prosper, Plano West qualify for state
Coming into Monday’s Region I-6A cross country meet, Flower Mound head coach Andrew Cook predicted it would be a close battle between his Lady Jaguars and Southlake Carroll for first place. “We know that Southlake is running great, and we’ve raced them a couple of times this year,” he...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD teacher talks Coppell history during East Texas Historical Association conference
Joshua Chanin is an AP U.S. History teacher at Coppell High School who had the opportunity to present his research on the history of Coppell at the East Texas Historical Association's Fall Program in October. This presentation was only the start of a larger research project Chanin is working on that covers the history of Coppell and Coppell ISD.
starlocalmedia.com
After 90 years, the Frisco Garden Club continues to impact the community
The influence of the Frisco Garden Club is sprinkled around town in a variety of ways. There are the club’s gardening projects (which span from Bicentennial Park to heritage homes and beyond), there’s outreach projects (including work with the Frisco campus of the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County), there’s the scholarship projects and there are the multiple street names in the neighborhood off of McKinney Road that were named by the club years ago.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm ISD holds regular board meeting to discuss growth of the district, parent and family engagement plan
The Little Elm Board of Trustees met for their monthly regular board meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, to discuss a fund transfer to continue growth in the district and the 2022-2023 Parent and Family Engagement Plan. The superintendent also mentioned the possibility of a four-day work week in the future.
starlocalmedia.com
Old Town Lewisville and the women-owned businesses who make up the city's downtown district
October is National Women’s Small Business Month and Old Town Lewisville has some of the most committed women-owned small businesses in the state of Texas. Meet some of the women and businesses that are providing for the city. Andy Lovell — Andy’s Floral Events.
starlocalmedia.com
GeneIQ’s lab in The Colony looks to the future, focuses on pharmacogenomics to help those in need
GeneIQ was founded in 2018 as a high-volume molecular diagnostics laboratory based in Dallas with a state-of-art laboratory in The Colony. The company is focused on pharmacogenomics, which is the science of determining how genetic variability influences physiological responses to drugs. The purpose of pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is to make...
therideronline.com
Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A
In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
starlocalmedia.com
This McKinney couple invites you to trick-or-treat at their home in the historic downtown
At the corner of North College and Tucker streets in historic downtown McKinney, a cemetery sits in the front yard of Don and Caren Stembridge’s home. There is also a used coffin delivery, a witch’s corner, a “creepy playground” and even an automated see-saw with two frightful figures sitting idle.
Get a taste of Hawaii in North Texas at this Hawaiian BBQ spot
Originally from Hawaii, brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack, moved to Utah and felt they needed to share a piece of their home with everyone on the mainland.
cravedfw
Two East Dallas Asian Restaurants Face Closure
Two incredibly good and well cherished East Dallas Asian restaurants, Mai’s and Darkoo (formerly named Khao Noodle Shop) have lost their leases basically due to Covid after affects where they have since been behind on the respective leases. Although the restaurants are fighting to remain open, closing will make...
starlocalmedia.com
Project updates, proclamations addressed during Coppell City Council meeting
Several project updates and proclamations were addressed during the City of Coppell’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. During the work session, Adam Richter, the Assistant Director of Parks & Recreation at City of Coppell, gave a Moore Road Boardwalk Project update.
The Black Daisy closes it Waco doors, China Spring location still up and running
WACO, Texas — Popular indie alternative clothing store, known for empowering women, The Black Daisy will be closing its Waco doors. However the owners want you to know that this won't be the last time you hear from The Black Daisy. Owner Sthefanie Welch says that the store will...
secretdallas.com
The Internationally-Acclaimed “Lightscape” Will Make Its Debut At Fort Worth Botanic Garden Next Month
A one-mile-long path featuring over 1 million twinkling lights is set to light up Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Having enjoyed sellout runs in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally-acclaimed Lightscape experience is coming to Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Running from Friday, November...
Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles. This is a developing story, please click back for updates.
Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the creator behind the Carrollton critters
Sanjana Gagrani is a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas and the creator behind the Carrollton critters in Downtown Carrollton. The artist set out to complete the project almost two years ago and the installation was put into place in April of this year. Since then, the critters have been used for scavenger hunts, to celebrate holidays, and more.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
KWTX
‘I don’t feel old’: Central Texas man believed to be oldest practicing dentist in U.S. has no plans to retire soon
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas dentist born at the height of the Great Depression says genetics and a genuine love for his patients has kept him working nearly 70 years, five days a week, and he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Robert Henry Johnson, 90, is...
