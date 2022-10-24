The influence of the Frisco Garden Club is sprinkled around town in a variety of ways. There are the club’s gardening projects (which span from Bicentennial Park to heritage homes and beyond), there’s outreach projects (including work with the Frisco campus of the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County), there’s the scholarship projects and there are the multiple street names in the neighborhood off of McKinney Road that were named by the club years ago.

FRISCO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO