Mound, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Photo finish: Reedy runner wins regional title by .05 seconds; Lovejoy, Celina repeat as team champs

GRAND PRAIRIE—There wasn't much that separated Frisco Reedy senior Garrick Spieler and Lovejoy sophomore Will Carlson throughout Tuesday's race in the Region II-5A cross country championships. As spectators flanked the perimeter of the three-plus-mile course at Lynn Creek Park, cheering on the student-athletes as they passed by, Spieler and...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

After 90 years, the Frisco Garden Club continues to impact the community

The influence of the Frisco Garden Club is sprinkled around town in a variety of ways. There are the club’s gardening projects (which span from Bicentennial Park to heritage homes and beyond), there’s outreach projects (including work with the Frisco campus of the Boys and Girls Club of Collin County), there’s the scholarship projects and there are the multiple street names in the neighborhood off of McKinney Road that were named by the club years ago.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

GeneIQ’s lab in The Colony looks to the future, focuses on pharmacogenomics to help those in need

GeneIQ was founded in 2018 as a high-volume molecular diagnostics laboratory based in Dallas with a state-of-art laboratory in The Colony. The company is focused on pharmacogenomics, which is the science of determining how genetic variability influences physiological responses to drugs. The purpose of pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is to make...
THE COLONY, TX
therideronline.com

Opinion: Some Schools are Too Big to Compete In 6A

In Texas high school sports, UIL splits schools into six divisions based on school population. 1A, the smallest division, contains schools with a population below 104.9 students and 6A, the biggest division, consists of schools with populations over 2,220 students. At first glance, dividing schools up based on the number of students seems fair, and for the most part, works out. However, problems begin in the 6A division because the existence of very large schools.
TEXAS STATE
cravedfw

Two East Dallas Asian Restaurants Face Closure

Two incredibly good and well cherished East Dallas Asian restaurants, Mai’s and Darkoo (formerly named Khao Noodle Shop) have lost their leases basically due to Covid after affects where they have since been behind on the respective leases. Although the restaurants are fighting to remain open, closing will make...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Body found floating in Trinity River near Fuel City Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas police Department is investigating after a body was found floating in the Trinity River between Fuel City and the Corinth Street Bridge.Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to recover the body from the water off S. Riverside Drive.Chopper 11 flew over the scene, showing an ambulance and at least six fire and police vehicles.  This is a developing story, please click back for updates. 
DALLAS, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – TCU game held for 6-day window

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story indicated a specific game time. However, officials have delayed the announcement. This story has been corrected to reflect the delay. LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will face off against Texas Christian University in Fort Worth on Saturday, November 5. The game time has been held for 6 day […]
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the creator behind the Carrollton critters

Sanjana Gagrani is a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas and the creator behind the Carrollton critters in Downtown Carrollton. The artist set out to complete the project almost two years ago and the installation was put into place in April of this year. Since then, the critters have been used for scavenger hunts, to celebrate holidays, and more.
DALLAS, TX

