Semi Driver Injured in Crash With Cow in Renville County
A semi driver was injured when his truck hit a cow in Renville County Tuesday night. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Sammy Enriquez of Sacred Heart was taken to Redwood Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Enriquez was traveling westbound on Highway 19 east of...
Ribbon to be cut Tuesday morning on Willmar WYE project
(Willmar MN-) After a decade of planning and 4 years of construction, the Willmar WYE is complete, and a ribbon cutting ceremony takes place Tuesday morning starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Willmar Industrial Park, followed by train rides on the new bypass... Your browser does not support the audio...
Crash near New London injures Willmar woman
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a crash near The Country Stop in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. A Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross Highway 23 when he hit an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 23. Loso wasn't hurt, but the driver of the SUV, Dunia Awale of Willmar, was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
Passenger injured when minivan hits deer in Le Sueur County
A New Prague woman was hospitalized after a car hit a deer on Highway 169 in Le Sueur County Saturday night. Joy Streefland, 46, was a passenger in a northbound minivan driven by Michael John Streefland, 47, of New Prague. Joy Streefland was transported to Mayo Clinic in New Prague...
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
Record Hybrid Sunfish Caught on a Central Minnesota Lake
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota angler caught a record-tying sunfish on a central Minnesota lake. Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend when he caught the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish. The fish was caught on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County on September 18th. It ties the weight-based record for a hybrid sunfish caught in the Zumbro River in 1994.
Deadly ATV Accident in Kandiyohi County
(Burbank Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Tuesday evening, at approximately 5:33 p.m. the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV crash with injuries in 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. When deputies arrived on scene they learned that a neighbor had found 65 year-old...
Cornfield catches fire near New Ulm
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A cornfield caught fire over the weekend near New Ulm. New Ulm’s fire department said the fire started in a ditch on County Road 24 about a mile-and-a-half west of State Highway 15 on Saturday around 4 p.m. The fire then spread to a...
Two Fires Ignite Over the Weekend in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – Two small fires occurred in the area over the weekend, with one leading to some damage. A storage shed at Holy Cross Church near Pearl Lake went up six days before the parish’s 59th Annual Fish Fry. Inside were the fryers used to prepare the main course, traditionally served with potato salad and baked beans.
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
Fatal crash reported on I-35W
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — One man has died following a crash on I-35W in Burnsville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Officials said a 2015 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on I-35W when it veered off the right shoulder and entered the ditch. The car then hit the sound barrier...
'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search
Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
Man accused of driving drunk in fatal Kandiyohi County crash has court date Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday for a Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman July 24th. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including 2 felony counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation, along with two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated.
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
Kandiyohi County has more than 900 kids without daycare
(Willmar MN-) The need for daycare in Willmar is growing. Sarah Swedberg with the Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission says an analysis by the group First Children's Finance says the need for daycare slots has increased more than 40% in the last year... Your browser does not support...
