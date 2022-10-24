Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Hoops Expert Believes L.A. Must Trade Russell Westbrook ASAP To Save Season
There is no denying that Russell Westbrook has been the most miserable part of your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022-23 season. L.A. is 0-3 from deep thanks in no small part to the team's overall three-point shooting, a brutal 25-of-108 start to the year. Westbrook alone has made just one of his 12 long range looks this year, which translates to a career-worst 8.3% of 4.0 (!) triple attempts per contest. Westbrook, a career 30.4% three-point shooter, has made just 29.8% of his threes or worse across the past six seasons on high volume. He's got to cut that out.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Pau Gasol Recalls His Fondest Lakers Memory
Future first ballot Hall of Fame power forward/center Pau Gasol played a huge role as the second-best player for your Los Angeles Lakers' three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2008-2010, behind only All-NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant. In that window, L.A. claimed two straight championships in 2009 and 2010. Gasol's favorite Los Angeles memory stems from that second (and last) title run.
Wichita Eagle
Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About ‘Devastating’ Injury in 2021 Playoffs
View the original article to see embedded media. While it will take a while before LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is back to playing big minutes on a regular basis, the star forward is just thankful to be playing basketball again. In an exclusive interview with Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports, Leonard revealed the devastating nature of his injury, not just physically, but mentally as well.
Wichita Eagle
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Celtics will be without the services of Grant Williams when they take the court Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA announced a one-game suspension for the sharpshooting big man Wednesday afternoon for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 24.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Continues To Impact The NBA By Paving The Way For Former Teammate
It's not everyday you get to play alongside one of the greatest basketball players of all time in Kobe Bryant, but that's exactly what the 14 year veteran Caron Butler had the chance to do. Although it was just for one season, the impact Bryant had on Butler has extended through the rest of his career and including his continued efforts as a coach.
Wichita Eagle
Jim Nantz to Call Final March Madness Tournament in 2023
Nantz is still expected to remain as CBS’ top NFL broadcaster and the main voice for golf on the network, including the Masters. Nantz told Marchand that he wants to spend more time with his kids. However, he does want to return every year just for the trophy presentation after the final game.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Paul George Playing Against Oklahoma City Thunder
View the original article to see embedded media. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George unexpectedly missed the trip to Oklahoma when the LA Clippers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was a game that that Clippers should have very easily won on paper but somehow managed to put up one of their worst efforts ever in the Ty Lue era.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Belief is That Tyler Anderson Returns to LA in Free Agency This Winter
The Dodgers' offseason conversation is going to be dominated by a lot of big names. Will Trea Turner re-sign or head elsewhere in free agency? If he leaves, might L.A. go after Dansby Swanson or Carlos Correa or Xander Bogaerts? Will Los Angeles be real contenders in the Aaron Judge bidding? And will Clayton Kershaw be back for his 16th season in Dodger blue?
Wichita Eagle
From the Archives: The Sad, Happy Tale of Allan Stanley
If you were a New York Rangers rooter in November 1954, you wouldn't have wanted to be Allan Stanley. For four years, the handsome – when he had his teeth in – defenseman was ridiculed by Blueshirts fans like no player in the club's long history. The hissing and moaning from the farthest reaches of the end balcony down to the costly arena seats was unremittingly insulting.
