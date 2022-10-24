Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
GV Wire
Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor
Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
mymotherlode.com
Copperopolis Resident Named Warden At Valley State Prison
Copperopolis, CA — A longtime official at the Sierra Conservation Center has been named Warden at the Valley State Prison in Chowchilla. Governor Gavin Newsom announces the appointment of Landon Bird, 53, to the position. Bird was at the Sierra Conservation Center from 1999-2020, serving in various roles, including Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Counselor II Officer, and Correctional Officer.
GV Wire
City Council Must Reveal Its Vote to Tap Taxpayers for Esparza’s Defense
Even if the Fresno City Council won’t admit it, it is well known that taxpayers are funding Nelson Esparza’s legal defense. The city is keeping the people in the dark about the bill accumulated thus far as attorney Mark Coleman and his team go about their work defending Esparza.
sjvsun.com
“We’re talking about human life”: Fresno’s Roman Catholic Bishop hits out against Calif.’s Prop. 1
The spiritual leader of the Central Valley’s Roman Catholic population is urging voters to oppose a state ballot measure that would protect abortion. Bishop Joseph Brennan held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in north Fresno to speak out against Proposition 1. Proposition 1...
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
thesungazette.com
State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community
GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
yourcentralvalley.com
John’s Incredible Pizza supports local schools and teachers
John’s Incredible Pizza has been dishing out all the pizza families can eat and all the fun they can handle for 25 years. They’ve also been the go-to spot for school events in the Central Valley. Assistant Store Director Otis Easter shared some of the ways they can...
sjvsun.com
We now know how COVID learning loss affected Valley kids. Here’s a look at the numbers.
After an attempt to delay them beyond the 2022 election, California’s standardized test results have finally been released, and schools across the Central Valley were not immune to the effects COVID-19 pandemic had on learning loss. Statewide, 30.33 percent of students did not meet the standard in the English...
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
DA files charges in death of Fresno homeless man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County DA has filed charges against a homeless man who prosecutors say killed another homeless man in Fresno on October 17. In a statement released Tuesday, 33-year-old Ian Patrick Scarborough of Fresno was charged with one count of murder with an enhancement of personal use of a dangerous or […]
GV Wire
Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old
Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
DOJ: Scooter-riding felon sentenced for having gun in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon from Fresno has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 21-year-old Desmond Divine was sentenced by a judge to four years and three months in prison for being a […]
Fresno family uses Halloween decorations to share Hmong culture
A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Sheriff details evolution of region's jails, sheriff's staff, facilities
The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona. The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as...
GV Wire
Fresno Council Cuts T-Mobile Lease Short Amid Spiral Garage Debate
The Spiral Garage may be old, but is it a historical landmark?. Fresno City Councilman Miguel Arias floated the idea at last week’s City Council meeting. The discussion came under the item to extend a lease for cell phone provider T-Mobile to use the garage for its equipment. “The...
CNBC
Rural California town is facing the end of its water supply by Dec. 1
Coalinga city officials estimate their small town will run out of water by Dec. 1. Pro-Tem Mayor Ray Singleton has attempted to purchase water for Coalinga from the open market, but he says it is priced much higher than what it is typically worth. Coalinga city officials estimate their small...
