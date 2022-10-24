Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
visitredding.com
TOP 10 HIKES NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA
Interested in hiking? Well…Redding is “the trail capital of California” so you are in a good location to start your journey. If you love the outdoors and you haven’t yet visited Redding, what are you waiting for?. A veritable playground for the active, it offers everything...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Monolith resurrected as haunted house for Halloween season
REDDING, Calif. — After being as quiet as a cemetery for decades, The Haunted House at the Monolith in Redding has been resurrected. Creepy clowns are only a small part of the Monolith-turned-haunted-house by the Redding Rotary Club. What's left of the gravel mining operation to build Shasta Dam...
krcrtv.com
Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli
RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Department of Child Support Services to host winter coat giveaway
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services, in collaboration with the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency, and Shasta County Health and Human Services, will be preparing local children for winter weather by hosting a Drive-Thru Winter Coat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 9. Adults can drive-thru with children and receive new winter coats for the upcoming cold temperatures. Each child will receive one winter coat and children must be present.
krcrtv.com
Food & haircuts for homeless at MLK Park in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A group of people, unaffiliated with any church or government agency, shows up at Redding's Martin Luther King Park every Saturday morning to feed, clothe and care for the homeless. A man who goes by"Skippy" is just one of the people who's been showing up the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Entertainment in the North State: October 26 – November 1
Fall is really here. I miss the outdoor music events. I don’t miss breaking into a sweat while bringing groceries in from the car. Enjoy what’s out there in our local live entertainment scene, drive carefully, and be nice to each other. Wednesday, October 26. Mumblefinger at Enjoy...
krcrtv.com
Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
actionnewsnow.com
6,500 pounds of trash removed from Redding drainage ditch
REDDING, Calif. - More than 6,500 pounds of trash was removed from the Rother drainage ditch in Redding on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the Community Work Program Officers, the Public Works Liaison, Officer Josh Tracy and a work crew removed the trash that piled up in the drainage ditch near Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Contract crews using chainsaw for fuel break project started Clear Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A contract worker using a chainsaw to cut down a dead manzanita tree on BLM land started the Clear Fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIRE said a crew was working on a shaded fuel project within the Carr Fire burn scar when one worker who was cutting a tree down noticed the start of the Clear Fire.
shastascout.org
Meet Erin Resner For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for possibly burglarizing Pit Stop Store in Big Bend Sunday
BIG BEND, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested for burglarizing the Pit Stop Store in Big Bend on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. Doug Wakefield, the owner of the store, called deputies and told them about a burglary in-progress. He said that the suspect had broken a window and gained entry to the business. An off-duty employee, who lives near the business, told Wakefield about this.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home
CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
Comments / 2