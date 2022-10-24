ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
BUELLTON, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California

If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
PISMO BEACH, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What is The Best Coffee Shop in SLO?

SLOHS students love coffee ‘a latte’. Pun and Photo collage courtesy of People & Culture editor Addi Woods. San Luis Obispo High School students need their coffee, and they deserve the best coffee in town. Many students also take their homework to local cafés with a good study vibe.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle

Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday. At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.
SAN SIMEON, CA
cuestonian.com

Tri-Tip Challenge: A student’s perspective

As San Luis Obispo creeps slowly into fall and the weather begins to cool off, causing outdoor activity to be that much more enjoyable, a local tradition known as the Tri-Tip Challenge lingers on my mind. The Tri-Tip Challenge is a series of three hikes up the three mountain peaks...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Noozhawk

Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Inside the Reborn Ballard Inn

Every now and then, I’m going to head up to the Santa Ynez Valley and report back about what’s new (or just new to me). If there’s something you think I should check out, let me know at 917-209-6473 or [email protected]. Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer,...
BALLARD, CA
Noozhawk

Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project

A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
SANTA MARIA, CA

