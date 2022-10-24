Read full article on original website
SLO County winery wins top award at international wine competition in Texas
The winery beat out a field of 373 other competitors to win Top All-Around Winery.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
Highlands 41 red blend named, ‘best buy’ by Wine Enthusiast
Highlands 41 is grown from sustainably farmed estate vineyards in either Paso Robles or Monterey. – Highlands 41, a brand from Riboli Family Wines, is pleased to announce that Wine Enthusiast has named its red blend, Black Granite, the top “Best Buy” for 2022. “This is a rather...
Empty Bowls returns to Santa Maria after 3 years
Wednesday's event takes place at the Santa Maria Fairpark from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased online or at the door.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 16?
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $814,714. The average price per square foot ended up at $565.
Santa Barbara Independent
Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
Young elephant seals are arriving daily at SLO County beaches. Here’s what they’re up to
Here’s what the Fall Hall-out is all about.
travelawaits.com
7 Gorgeous Beachside Places To Stay In Pismo Beach, California
If easy access to sand, surf, epic sea-bluff views, and glorious sunsets over an ocean pier sound like the makings of a great beachside stay, then picture-perfect Pismo Beach, California, might be calling your name. Visitors to Pismo Beach can hardly go wrong in the hotel department — whether they’re...
slohsexpressions.com
What is The Best Coffee Shop in SLO?
SLOHS students love coffee ‘a latte’. Pun and Photo collage courtesy of People & Culture editor Addi Woods. San Luis Obispo High School students need their coffee, and they deserve the best coffee in town. Many students also take their homework to local cafés with a good study vibe.
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
calcoastnews.com
Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle
Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday. At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.
cuestonian.com
Tri-Tip Challenge: A student’s perspective
As San Luis Obispo creeps slowly into fall and the weather begins to cool off, causing outdoor activity to be that much more enjoyable, a local tradition known as the Tri-Tip Challenge lingers on my mind. The Tri-Tip Challenge is a series of three hikes up the three mountain peaks...
Noozhawk
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
‘A disgrace’: How Morro Rock was almost quarried into oblivion
Morro Rock is still too dangerous to climb or camp, in part as a result of the damage done to it more than a half century ago.
syvnews.com
Photos: Ice Cube takes over Santa Maria during Saturday's "Welcome to the 805" music festival
Thousands of hip-hop fans from all over California gathered in Santa Maria for the “Welcome to the 805” concert event headlined by West Coast rap pioneer Ice Cube.
sitelinesb.com
Inside the Reborn Ballard Inn
Every now and then, I’m going to head up to the Santa Ynez Valley and report back about what’s new (or just new to me). If there’s something you think I should check out, let me know at 917-209-6473 or [email protected]. Christopher Hyldahl and Rick Ringer,...
Planned burn to take place Thursday at Estero Bluffs State Park
A planned burn is set to take place on Thursday at Estero Bluffs State Park, north of Cayucos, according to CAL FIRE in San Luis Obispo County. The post Planned burn to take place Thursday at Estero Bluffs State Park appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular SLO County restaurant is closing. What’s next for the spot and the owner?
“I am going to take everything I did here and spread it out into the community,” the restaurant owner said.
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology
Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center recent $1 million donation allows the center to invest in latest medical equipment including the center's newest ultrasound system. The post Santa Maria Marian Regional Medical Center receives $1 million donation to invest in latest medical technology appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bus Stop Shelter Dispute Slows Down Santa Maria Apartment Project
A bus stop shelter stalled the Santa Maria Planning Commission’s review of plans for an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city. Avante Apartments, LLC proposed 86 apartment units in four buildings three stories tall at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane. The units would have two and three bedrooms.
