A closer look at those running for Kern High School District Area 4
Kern High School District Area 4 stretches from Stockdale up to Centennial and some of downtown Bakersfield. There are four candidates vying for its one seat this year.
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
Attorney: School failed to protect Arvin special needs student
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Like many his age, the 16-year-old boy just wants to fit in. But with learning disabilities, possibly high-functioning autism, the Arvin High School student has difficulty making friends, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said. So when another student made what he believed was a friendly offer to cut his hair, the boy agreed. […]
Kern County is the top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
Mojave Unified School District investigating high school classroom incident
The Mojave Unified School District says an investigation has begun following an incident on Tuesday in a high school classroom.
Bakersfield businesses share safety concerns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longstanding yet growing problem in Bakersfield is now getting increased scrutiny. The Bakersfield City Council is discussing ways to help businesses across the city stay safe. Businesses are under siege. Business owners have little recourse in dealing with people who have mental disorders or on drugs. Bakersfield businesses need help. […]
Mount Shasta Herald
California’s most fiercely contested political turf is in this southern Central Valley area
On an already-hot Saturday morning in east Bakersfield, state Assembly candidate Leticia Perez stands at the front of the electrical workers’ local union hall, working a crowd of fellow Democrats ready to knock on doors and talk to voters. But the thrust of Perez’s message has bipartisan appeal. Bakersfield...
Bakersfield Californian
Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle stumps at Crystal Palace
Winning California’s gubernatorial election is a herculean task for a Republican, but candidate and state Sen. Brian Dahle has a plan — capitalize on residents’ discontent with Gov. Gavin Newsom — and so that's what he did Tuesday while stumping for votes in Bakersfield. With country...
davisvanguard.org
Potentially Dangerous Levels of Arsenic Found in California Prison Drinking Water
DELANO, CA — A study from the University of California, Berkeley and Virginia Tech has found high concentrations of arsenic in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and the surrounding communities in the California Central Valley. By looking at 20 years of water quality data, the study found that for months or even years at a time, arsenic levels in the prison and the communities exceeded the federal limits.
Report: Ming Avenue, New Stine Road most dangerous intersection in Bakersfield
According to a Bakersfield law office, Ming Avenue and New Stine Road is the most dangerous intersection in the city.
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problem
Arvin High School responds to outrage over bullying case caught on videoGetty Images. A disturbing video from Arvin High School in Bakersfield, Ca shared on social media has gone viral. The video shows a special needs boy having parts of his head shaved while he wipes away tears. Several students and two school employees are laughing and taunting the boy. The reaction has been swift and loud. The family told KGET, KTLA’s sister station, that they requested the video not be shown on news sites due to how disturbing it is to watch. They also report that Avelina Santiago, the boy's mother, told Telemundo Valle Central that she wants those involved to face discipline.
Schools come together to promote peace amid increasing gang-violence
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, north Kern County Schools had to make a tough decision and cancel school activities and athletic games. All this is due to gang-related violence near school districts such as Delano, Wasco and McFarland. To promote peace, McFarland High School and Delano High School football teams came together Friday morning […]
Parents in Arvin protest bullying at Arvin High School
The anti-bullying protest follows a viral video showing a special-needs student being bullied. Arvin High School says the behavior seen in the video will not be tolerated on campus.
Arvin High School stomps out suicide with SALT Walk
Following alleged bullying incidents and a student who took his own life back in August, Arvin High School is trying to make sure everyone is aware of the dangers of suicide.
theshafterpress.com
Red Wagon still rolling under new ownership
If you have lived in Shafter any length of time, you probably have a memory or two of chowing down at the Red Wagon. The restaurant, located on Beech Avenue, has been serving the residents of Shafter and Kern County for decades. Starting Tuesday, the restaurant is under new ownership, but holding on to some old traditions.
Bakersfield, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
New Marriott hotel opens in Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new hotel opened its doors in Tehachapi last week and it is the city’s first extended-stay hotel. The Towneplace Suites by Marriott is located on Magellan Drive off Highway 58 in Tehachapi and features a full-service bar and pet-friendly studios.
Bakersfield Californian
Kaiser Permanente hosts drive to collect expired, unused drugs
The community will have a chance to get rid of expired, unused or unwanted prescription pills during a community drive Saturday hosted by Kaiser Permanente, the Bakersfield Police Department and other local agencies. Residents can drop off expired, unused or unwanted medication, shredding, eyeglasses and hearing aids, electronic waste, cell...
American Jewelry Co. announces plans to close after 124 years
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the Carl and Becky Saenger’s last name. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been a good run, to say the least. Now, American Jewelry Company, in business since 1898, is finally calling it quits. But the local company, closing after 124 years, is not […]
