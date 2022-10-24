Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cuse.com
Meet the Orange: #22 Kyra Wood
In this episode of Meet the Orange, sophomore captain Kyra Wood discusses her decision to transfer to Syracuse, her love for football and her hometown Buffalo Bills as well as what she's excited for this upcoming season. Wood, a Buffalo, N.Y., native transferred to Syracuse after her freshman year at...
cuse.com
Orange Name Captains for 2022-23 Season
The Syracuse women's basketball team selected its captains for the 2022-23 season. Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Kyra Wood will help lead the Orange through head coach Felisha Legette-Jack's first season at the helm. "We are excited that our team has selected our 2022-23 captains for this upcoming season," Legette-Jack...
cuse.com
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Notre Dame
No. 16 Syracuse hosts Notre Dame in front of what will be a sold out crowd at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here's five things to know about the matchup:. Saturday's game will be an Orange Out. Fans are encouraged to dress in as much orange-colored apparel as possible. If you...
cuse.com
Orange Set To Open Exhibition Season Against IUP
Game Details: Tuesday, Oct. 25, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse men's basketball is set to open its exhibition slate at the JMA Wireless Dome when it takes on Division II Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. Both teams start their season with the exhibition....
cuse.com
CHA Honors For A Trio of Orange
Orange defenseman Mae Batherson, goaltender Arielle DeSmet and forward Mik Todd are College Hockey America Award winners for their effort at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Lake Placid. The honors are the first for each player this season. The Orange took third place at the tournament by winning a shootout against Holy Cross after a 3-3 overtime tie. Syracuse lost to #11 Clarkson in the opening round.
cuse.com
Orange Take Down Crimson Hawks In Exhibition
Syracuse emerged victorious in an exhibition matchup with Division II Indiana (Pa.), 86-68, inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Four Syracuse starters put up double-figures -- senior guard Joseph Girard III (17), senior center Jesse Edwards (16), sophomore forward Benny Williams (15), and freshman guard Judah Mintz (14) each topped 10 points.
Yale Daily News
Yale announces plans for new dramatic arts building
Yale will soon build a new dramatic arts building, a development which some faculty and students in the University’s performing arts community see as long overdue. According to University President Peter Salovey, the building will include two theaters: one for the David Geffen School of Drama and another for the Yale Repertory Theater. The space will also accommodate other groups, including undergraduate theater students and the Dramat.
Raising Cane’s plans to set up shop in Connecticut
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — For a long time, the iconic chicken-based fast food chain, Raising Cane’s, was a luxury that mostly the southern states could enjoy. But to all of us in Connecticut who love a good, fried chicken sandwich, our time is here. Raising Cane’s has announced its plans to open a new restaurant […]
cuse.com
Turning the Page to Notre Dame
Opportunity once again knocks for the No. 16 Syracuse football team, which hosts Notre Dame for the first time in 18 years on Saturday, as a chance to bounce back from a close loss at No. 5 Clemson this past week. Syracuse will once again play in front of a...
News 12
Hartford makes top 20 on Orkin's 'Rattiest Cities' list
Hartford jumped two spots on Orkin's list of "Rattiest Cities," now making it into the top 20. Connecticut's state capital is now at No. 19 on the list. New York jumped a spot and came in at No. 2. Taking first place for Rattiest City for the eighth consecutive year...
Connecticut Black Expo returning to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After a long hiatus, the Connecticut Black Expo is coming back to New Haven. This year’s expo is themed action driving black excellence and will highlight dozens of Black business owners, corporate sponsors, and musical performers. The Connecticut Black Expo takes place on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Floyd […]
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
NBC Connecticut
Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut
A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
cuse.com
Saturday's Game is Sold Out
For the second-straight Syracuse football game, the JMA Wireless Dome will have a sellout crowd on hand. Syracuse Athletics' allotment of tickets for the general public is now sold out for Saturday's game vs. Notre Dame. Fans still seeking tickets can purchase verified resale tickets on the secondary market via Ticketmaster. Only a limited number of student tickets remain, which can be purchased here: student tickets.
wiltonbulletin.com
Here are 10 new Connecticut restaurants to try in November
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, from a Fairfield spot for Thai street food to the third outpost of a Food Network-famous Mystic bakery. Tibetan Kitchen. New Haven. Tibetan Kitchen, a recent transplant from Middletown, where it had been...
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
Potential multi-million-dollar facelift could modernize the XL Center
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There has been a lot of buzz about Hartford’s XL Center needing a sprucing up. Now, talks are underway that could bring a multi-million dollar facelift to the building. “You probably wouldn’t build a building like this today, but we got it,” said Michael Freimuth, executive director of CRDA. “So, we […]
Comments / 0