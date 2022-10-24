Yale will soon build a new dramatic arts building, a development which some faculty and students in the University’s performing arts community see as long overdue. According to University President Peter Salovey, the building will include two theaters: one for the David Geffen School of Drama and another for the Yale Repertory Theater. The space will also accommodate other groups, including undergraduate theater students and the Dramat.

