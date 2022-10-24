Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesungazette.com
Visalia residents receive incorrect ballots following recent city redistricting
TULARE COUNTY – Just over a dozen voters had their ballots reissued after a geographical error at the elections office supplied them with a ballot for the wrong district. Not only that, but an additional handful of Visalians are expected to face the same issue. The ballots were sent...
thesungazette.com
ELECTION 2022: Visalia’s city council candidates face off in final forum
VISALIA – Visalia’s city council candidates had their final showdown at Cafe 210, where cannabis was a budding topic. On Oct. 24, ten of Visalia’s city council candidates faced off in the final forum leading up to the November election. Across the board, candidates agreed that homelessness and safety were a top priority, but the crowd was also able to hear differing opinions the candidates had over allowing a cannabis tax and dispensary to roll into town.
GV Wire
Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor
Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
thesungazette.com
State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community
GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
sjvsun.com
We now know how COVID learning loss affected Valley kids. Here’s a look at the numbers.
After an attempt to delay them beyond the 2022 election, California’s standardized test results have finally been released, and schools across the Central Valley were not immune to the effects COVID-19 pandemic had on learning loss. Statewide, 30.33 percent of students did not meet the standard in the English...
yourcentralvalley.com
John’s Incredible Pizza supports local schools and teachers
John’s Incredible Pizza has been dishing out all the pizza families can eat and all the fun they can handle for 25 years. They’ve also been the go-to spot for school events in the Central Valley. Assistant Store Director Otis Easter shared some of the ways they can...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Sheriff details evolution of region's jails, sheriff's staff, facilities
The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona. The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as...
Shooting in front of Tulare County elementary school, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in front of an elementary school on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:00 p.m, deputies were called out to Avenue 332 and Road 160 after it was reported that shots had been fired in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School. […]
oandgnews.org
Then & Now – Porterville High School’s Spirit and Rallies
School spirit and rallies are a big part of what makes this school fun and fantastic. Porterville High school is always having rallies, events, and other activities for all the students to participate in. Being a part of what PHS has to offer can be a great high school experience as long as you are getting involved. Our ASB has done an amazing job getting people involved in this year’s rallies. We play games and cover our gym with many posters to show off our school spirit. As I have mentioned, our school’s rallies and spirit have always been a massive part of what makes PHS the best. According to a former PHS alumni and current PHS teacher, not much has changed. Mr. Mitchell says, “the gym floor was always packed with students playing games and having some friendly competition.” He also told about one game in particular, “the flying carpet game,” which was a pretty rough game, and said, “I don’t know how we didn’t all have concussions after a rally.” Something we don’t do today is drive through the Monache parking lot decorated in orange and green, honking our horns, as Mr. Mitchell said they would before the big rivalry game. Finally, something we do till this day is after the game, the Porterville Panther band plays the Orange and Green while everyone holds up two fingers to represent victory and support for our school. PHS has always been a great atmosphere, and that has not changed one bit.
New chief named for Porterville Fire Department
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new fire chief has been confirmed for the City of Porterville. Bryan Cogburn was named as the new fire chief in an announcement by city officials on Wednesday. Cogburn has been with the City of Porterville since February 2019 and has been serving in the capacity of acting fire chief […]
sjvsun.com
“We’re talking about human life”: Fresno’s Roman Catholic Bishop hits out against Calif.’s Prop. 1
The spiritual leader of the Central Valley’s Roman Catholic population is urging voters to oppose a state ballot measure that would protect abortion. Bishop Joseph Brennan held a press conference Tuesday afternoon at Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in north Fresno to speak out against Proposition 1. Proposition 1...
GV Wire
Fresno Council Cuts T-Mobile Lease Short Amid Spiral Garage Debate
The Spiral Garage may be old, but is it a historical landmark?. Fresno City Councilman Miguel Arias floated the idea at last week’s City Council meeting. The discussion came under the item to extend a lease for cell phone provider T-Mobile to use the garage for its equipment. “The...
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
DOJ: Scooter-riding felon sentenced for having gun in Fresno
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A previously convicted felon from Fresno has been sentenced to prison time after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the Department of Justice. On Monday, officials said 21-year-old Desmond Divine was sentenced by a judge to four years and three months in prison for being a […]
GV Wire
Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old
Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
Fresno family uses Halloween decorations to share Hmong culture
A Fresno family's Halloween display is turning heads in the neighborhood and beyond.
Comments / 0