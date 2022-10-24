ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

ELECTION 2022: Visalia’s city council candidates face off in final forum

VISALIA – Visalia’s city council candidates had their final showdown at Cafe 210, where cannabis was a budding topic. On Oct. 24, ten of Visalia’s city council candidates faced off in the final forum leading up to the November election. Across the board, candidates agreed that homelessness and safety were a top priority, but the crowd was also able to hear differing opinions the candidates had over allowing a cannabis tax and dispensary to roll into town.
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State Sales Tax Ballot Effort Still Has Only One Donor

Local builder Richard Spencer has single-handedly bankrolled the campaign for Measure E, the proposed sales tax to benefit Fresno State, donating nearly $1.5 million as of Monday, according to campaign finance reports. Thus far, all the reported donations for the “Yes on Measure E, Good to Great for Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

State forks over funding for Goshen supportive housing community

GOSHEN – Self Help Enterprises and Salt + Light received funding that will go toward the construction of the first-ever permanent supportive housing community in Goshen. On Oct. 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom awarded Self Help Enterprises (SHE) with a little over $4 million to fund the construction of housing units for those battling chronic homelessness. The funding will go toward the Neighborhood Village project that SHE is working on alongside nonprofit Salt + Light, a public benefit organization, according to program director Betsy McGovern-Garcia. The Neighborhood Village project will construct 52 housing units, among other amenities, and the funding from Newson will go toward 36 of these housing units.
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County no longer top agricultural producer in nation

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County has been bumped from the number one spot of the top agricultural producers in the United States. On Tuesday, officials with the County of Fresno announced that the county has been named as the third top agricultural producer in the nation for 2021. The county had been ranked […]
KMPH.com

Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

John’s Incredible Pizza supports local schools and teachers

John’s Incredible Pizza has been dishing out all the pizza families can eat and all the fun they can handle for 25 years. They’ve also been the go-to spot for school events in the Central Valley. Assistant Store Director Otis Easter shared some of the ways they can...
FRESNO, CA
oandgnews.org

Then & Now – Porterville High School’s Spirit and Rallies

School spirit and rallies are a big part of what makes this school fun and fantastic. Porterville High school is always having rallies, events, and other activities for all the students to participate in. Being a part of what PHS has to offer can be a great high school experience as long as you are getting involved. Our ASB has done an amazing job getting people involved in this year’s rallies. We play games and cover our gym with many posters to show off our school spirit. As I have mentioned, our school’s rallies and spirit have always been a massive part of what makes PHS the best. According to a former PHS alumni and current PHS teacher, not much has changed. Mr. Mitchell says, “the gym floor was always packed with students playing games and having some friendly competition.” He also told about one game in particular, “the flying carpet game,” which was a pretty rough game, and said, “I don’t know how we didn’t all have concussions after a rally.” Something we don’t do today is drive through the Monache parking lot decorated in orange and green, honking our horns, as Mr. Mitchell said they would before the big rivalry game. Finally, something we do till this day is after the game, the Porterville Panther band plays the Orange and Green while everyone holds up two fingers to represent victory and support for our school. PHS has always been a great atmosphere, and that has not changed one bit.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New chief named for Porterville Fire Department

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new fire chief has been confirmed for the City of Porterville. Bryan Cogburn was named as the new fire chief in an announcement by city officials on Wednesday. Cogburn has been with the City of Porterville since February 2019 and has been serving in the capacity of acting fire chief […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Council Cuts T-Mobile Lease Short Amid Spiral Garage Debate

The Spiral Garage may be old, but is it a historical landmark?. Fresno City Councilman Miguel Arias floated the idea at last week’s City Council meeting. The discussion came under the item to extend a lease for cell phone provider T-Mobile to use the garage for its equipment. “The...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old

Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy