School spirit and rallies are a big part of what makes this school fun and fantastic. Porterville High school is always having rallies, events, and other activities for all the students to participate in. Being a part of what PHS has to offer can be a great high school experience as long as you are getting involved. Our ASB has done an amazing job getting people involved in this year’s rallies. We play games and cover our gym with many posters to show off our school spirit. As I have mentioned, our school’s rallies and spirit have always been a massive part of what makes PHS the best. According to a former PHS alumni and current PHS teacher, not much has changed. Mr. Mitchell says, “the gym floor was always packed with students playing games and having some friendly competition.” He also told about one game in particular, “the flying carpet game,” which was a pretty rough game, and said, “I don’t know how we didn’t all have concussions after a rally.” Something we don’t do today is drive through the Monache parking lot decorated in orange and green, honking our horns, as Mr. Mitchell said they would before the big rivalry game. Finally, something we do till this day is after the game, the Porterville Panther band plays the Orange and Green while everyone holds up two fingers to represent victory and support for our school. PHS has always been a great atmosphere, and that has not changed one bit.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO