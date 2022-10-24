Read full article on original website
City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentalsJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design codeJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Second concert announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, GA
Smyrna is one of the most charming cities in Georgia because of its serene atmosphere and beautiful areas that make visitors and locals want to stay. Also known as the "Jonquil City" for the abundance of jonquils that bloom in the spring, Smyrna is in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta.
Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area
Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area. Biggby Coffee, a coffeehouse chain headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, opened its first Georgia location in Roswell on Tuesday, breaking ground on the company’s plan to extend its reach into the state. The Roswell franchise is owned and operated by Daniel and Laura Hinchee, who […] The post Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta
Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
AccessAtlanta
10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta
Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
Looking for a fright? Georgia haunted house ranked among the best in the U.S.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County haunted house has been ranked as one of the best in the country, according to USA Today. The publication ranked the top 10 haunted houses as part of its 10Best Readers’ Choice rankings for 2022. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
lawrencevillega.org
Lawrenceville Announces Harvest Festival at the Lawrenceville Lawn on November 12
The City of Lawrenceville announces the fall Harvest Fest to take place at the Lawrenceville Lawn this November. Harvest Fest is sponsored by Consolidated Pipe & Supply Company, Inc., Kinder Morgan, Oakhurst Realty Partners, Top Job Beverages, Precision Planning, Camp Gladiator, TE Certified Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, SouthLawn Lawrenceville, and National Indoor RV Centers. Harvest Fest will bring together live entertainment by four eclectic artists ranging from jazz to R&B to indie to alternative. In addition to live music on the stage, visitors can enjoy festive fall activities for the whole family. Shop the farmer’s market filled with local artisans and treat yourself to a variety of food vendors. Fun and games for kids include trackless train rides, a petting zoo, and a pumpkin painting station sure to keep the little ones entertained. Festivities will run from 1 pm – 8 pm on November 12 at the Lawrenceville Lawn.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
AccessAtlanta
7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan
Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
Atlanta mayor fields crime concerns at town hall in Buckhead
Conversations about crime dominated Monday’s town hall in Buckhead more than eight months after Atlanta dodged a Republi...
idesignarch.com
Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase
This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Surveillance video shows burglary of popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a man who appears to have been caught on video breaking into a well-known Buckhead restaurant. The owner and executive chef of Buttermilk Kitchen, Suzanne Vizethann, said the man stole their safe and several thousands of dollars inside it. "He took a...
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
fox5atlanta.com
Acworth haunt celebrates 13 terrifying years
ACWORTH, Ga. - Some say 13 is an unlucky number, but for one of Georgia’s top haunted attractions, it’s not only very lucky … it’s also quite terrifying!. This year marks the 13th season for Folklore Haunted House in Acworth, which routinely ranks among the scariest haunts in both the state and the nation. So why is Folklore so popular with fans? Well, for starters, it’s multiple-attractions-in-one: visitors to Folklore can venture through The Manor: Winters Estate (that is, if they really feel up for another visit with the Winters family!) and Maximum Overload, taking guests into underground passages where (SPOILER ALERT!) they won’t be alone! And for those in the mood for some games, horror-themed carnival Midway of Mayhem is back, too!
Popular Cherokee County barbecue restaurant could be closed for months after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A beloved barbecue restaurant in Cherokee County is temporarily closed after catching on fire over the weekend. “It’s one of the first restaurants in Canton,” said customer Jack Dulaney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “We got a call...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Three metro area bands invited to travel to London for the city’s annual New Year’s Day parade
BUFORD, Ga. — The Buford High School Marching Band had an audition of sorts Tuesday, as did the school’s Chamber Chorus. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that Drum Major Audrey Zachman still can’t believe. “What? We’re actually...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Vintage rides, cool drinks at Dawsonville Moonshine Festival
Dawsonville Moonshine Festival Thousands of people made their way to Dawsonville over the weekend. (Nelson Hicks)
