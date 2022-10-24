ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, GA

Smyrna is one of the most charming cities in Georgia because of its serene atmosphere and beautiful areas that make visitors and locals want to stay. Also known as the "Jonquil City" for the abundance of jonquils that bloom in the spring, Smyrna is in Cobb County, northwest of Atlanta.
SMYRNA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area

Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area.  Biggby Coffee, a coffeehouse chain headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, opened its first Georgia location in Roswell on Tuesday, breaking ground on the company’s plan to extend its reach into the state. The Roswell franchise is owned and operated by Daniel and Laura Hinchee, who […] The post Another national coffee chain is settling into the metro Atlanta area  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ROSWELL, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Atlanta

Queer nightlife in Atlanta is peachy keen, supporting a trail of gay bars stretching from Midtown to East Atlanta and beyond. Get buzzed at a historic gay haunt for the city’s Black community, shake your tail feather at one of America’s few remaining lesbian bars, or learn how to line dance with country-loving queer folks. It’s no wonder this town gets called the LGBTQ+ capital of the South — there’s a little something for everyone. Head to one of these ten juice joints to sample the Big Peach’s local flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta

Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
ATLANTA, GA
lawrencevillega.org

Lawrenceville Announces Harvest Festival at the Lawrenceville Lawn on November 12

The City of Lawrenceville announces the fall Harvest Fest to take place at the Lawrenceville Lawn this November. Harvest Fest is sponsored by Consolidated Pipe & Supply Company, Inc., Kinder Morgan, Oakhurst Realty Partners, Top Job Beverages, Precision Planning, Camp Gladiator, TE Certified Electrical, Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, SouthLawn Lawrenceville, and National Indoor RV Centers. Harvest Fest will bring together live entertainment by four eclectic artists ranging from jazz to R&B to indie to alternative. In addition to live music on the stage, visitors can enjoy festive fall activities for the whole family. Shop the farmer’s market filled with local artisans and treat yourself to a variety of food vendors. Fun and games for kids include trackless train rides, a petting zoo, and a pumpkin painting station sure to keep the little ones entertained. Festivities will run from 1 pm – 8 pm on November 12 at the Lawrenceville Lawn.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta mansion has major price drop. Is it in your price range now?

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — All you may want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s Sandy Springs mansion. According to the mansion’s listing with Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International, the music icon’s 12,575 square foot mansion has dropped in price by more than $500,000. It was previously listed at $6,500,000 and is now listed for $5,995,000.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan

Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase

This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Acworth haunt celebrates 13 terrifying years

ACWORTH, Ga. - Some say 13 is an unlucky number, but for one of Georgia’s top haunted attractions, it’s not only very lucky … it’s also quite terrifying!. This year marks the 13th season for Folklore Haunted House in Acworth, which routinely ranks among the scariest haunts in both the state and the nation. So why is Folklore so popular with fans? Well, for starters, it’s multiple-attractions-in-one: visitors to Folklore can venture through The Manor: Winters Estate (that is, if they really feel up for another visit with the Winters family!) and Maximum Overload, taking guests into underground passages where (SPOILER ALERT!) they won’t be alone! And for those in the mood for some games, horror-themed carnival Midway of Mayhem is back, too!
ACWORTH, GA
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

