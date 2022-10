Florida State head coach Mike Norvell isn’t normally very forthcoming with information about his team’s injuries. When there’s an injury of the season-ending variety, however, Norvell usually lets the media know. That’s just what he did back in the middle of preseason camp on Aug. 16 when he said that walk-on running back CJ Campbell would be sidelined for the season with an injury.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO