This “Swiss army knife for artists” is a cleverly designed drawing stencil in the shape of a sketch tool

Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Memphis-inspired streaming box comes with a unique intersecting design to prevent remote loss
While the idea of losing a remote will pretty much still terrify anyone for the rest of their lives, the Pop Art TV Box has a uniquely creative solution – use someone’s OCD to combat their forgetfulness! With a unique design that has the TV’s remote intersecting with the TV’s hardware unit itself, the Pop Art relies on visual gestalt to complete itself. You’re much less likely to lose the remote, because you’re going to be compelled to dock it in its place once you’re done… sort of like how you dock a telephone receiver into its holder.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 influencer-friendly designs to gift the content creators in your life
Now I’m no influencer (though I do churn out content as well), but I do know that their lives can be extremely chaotic and busy. Content creation, capturing engaging moments, creating proposals, attending meetings, and making themselves and their lives seem interesting and entertaining at all times seem like a handful. The pros have got these tasks underway, whereas the newbies are still stumbling through. But it doesn’t matter if you’ve been in the social media game for long or you’re a novice, everyone needs a couple of handy and trusty product designs to help them through their influencer life. So we’ve curated a collection of designs that influencers would swear by! From a collection of cameras that mimic each photography mode to DJI’S latest pocketable microphone system – these products will upgrade your content creation routine and even the quality of your content! Because when your process is smooth and hurdle-free, it reflects in your work.
yankodesign.com
This tiny Japanese Sakura puzzle provides a difficult challenge with its 0.004mm precision design
There are different kinds of puzzles for different purposes. Some exercise the mind by challenging our mental faculties, while others are meant to help while away the time in a relaxing manner. There are also puzzles that reward their players with interesting art pieces that they can exhibit with pride on walls or on shelves. Of course, a puzzle can be all of those, providing good exercise for the brain while promising a beautiful display in the end. This hit puzzle from Japan does that and more because not only is the final result a stunning piece of art, each puzzle piece itself is a beautiful testament to creative design and quality craftsmanship.
yankodesign.com
This tabletop ‘mushroom growing kit’ lets you harvest all kinds of exotic organic mushrooms at home
Ever tried a Lion’s Mane Mushroom? How about Shimeji? Pink Oyster? Surely you must have tried Cordyceps. No?? That’s because exotic mushrooms aren’t easy to grow. Sure, button mushrooms, creminis, portobellos, they’re all easy to come by. Heck, even oyster mushrooms are now somewhat mainstream… however, rare varieties of edible mushrooms aren’t that easy to grow industrially. That’s where Shrooly comes in. Designed as a tabletop incubator, Shrooly lets you grow rare varieties of mushrooms right in your home. You can choose from over 12 different mushroom species, and it takes roughly a week for the mushrooms to grow, after which you can harvest them for meals.
yankodesign.com
NinDoio is a fun-looking device for leveling up your productivity game
Every year, more people have to sit in front of computers for work or sometimes even for leisure. While some jobs might be simple enough to get by with the basics of word processing or spreadsheets, a lot require more complex processes and multiple steps, not to mention the use of a variety of software to get the job. That’s even more true for those involved in digital content creation, whether they be designers, programmers, writers, or even streamers. The number of actions they need to take can be overwhelming, especially when you have to navigate around the computer screen to get to those. It would definitely be a great deal if you could press just one or a few keys to get things done, which is what this device tries to do in a way that almost makes it feel like you’re playing a game.
yankodesign.com
Philips 2-in-1 monitor adds an adjustable E-Ink display for your reading comfort
We live in a world populated by screens, from the computers we use at work to the phones we glue our faces to all day. If display manufacturers and tech companies are to be believed, things will only get better or worse in the future, depending on whose side you’re on. Displays, particularly touch-enabled screens, will litter our surroundings unless the metaverse becomes so prevalent that we’ll be seeing windows and popups everywhere through our AR glasses. Despite our dependence on display technologies, the screens that we rely on so much day in and day out can be harmful to our eyes in the long run. While we wait for the perfectly harmless screen technology, we can only try to minimize the damaging effects of these screens with other technologies, like this unconventional two-in-one monitor that attaches an eye-friendlier E-Ink screen on the side.
yankodesign.com
Pineapple leather and copper tubes make up this space saving vase cover
Pineapple is not my favorite fruit. I mean I can eat it but it won’t make it to the top 10 or if there are other fruits, I’d rather not eat it. But I can’t deny that it’s one of the most popular and useful of the edible fruits out there. You can even use its peeling for other things so you don’t need to throw the rest of the non-edible parts away. There are a lot of designers and product creators out there that look for ways to use other fruit parts to create something sustainable and useful.
yankodesign.com
Louis Moinet’s latest wristwatch captures the adrenaline and thrill of moto racing
Rather aptly named the ‘TIME TO RACE’, this wristwatch from Louis Moinet isn’t for the average person. It was built to encapsulate the thrill of pushing the pedal to the metal, feeling the G-force, and seeing time slow down as you hurtle forward through space. Its stunning design features a skeleton dial with three sub-dials. Everything rests within a titanium case with an extraordinary domed sapphire crystal display that keeps your eyes wandering, wondering, and appreciating the watch’s every nook and corner.
yankodesign.com
Power up your devices while with this portable battery while camping outdoors
One of the reasons why people go camping is to commune with nature and escape life from the concrete jungle. But of course, you can’t really unplug from life for various reasons unless you plan to totally go off the grid for the next few days. You still need some electrical source for various devices and a lot of campsites now actually have some electrical outlets for various needs of the campers. These will of course tend to be “crowded” and so you need some sort of solution that will give you power and space.
yankodesign.com
This industrial-style chair has a surprise for nighttime book lovers
Some experts and industry players expressed concern about the decline in paper media like books and magazines. The abundance of digital content and the devices that can access them seems to threaten the existence of these physical objects, though these aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. There are plenty of physical and psychological benefits to reading physical books, not to mention the social aspects of the experience, especially when parents and their kids are involved. Unlike with ebooks, however, reading paper books has to be done under specific conditions, particularly with the proper lighting to comfortably read the material. Reading in front of a desk might not feel comfortable, while reading in bed might not be that ergonomic, especially with just a bedside lamp. That is where this ultra-simplistic chair comes in, providing a comfy place to read a book, especially in the dark.
yankodesign.com
RIMOWA luggage jumps into the metaverse phygital market with RTFKT NFT collab
After a short period of relative silence, the metaverse became a hot topic again in no small part thanks to Mark Zuckerberg’s and Meta’s most recent buzz, which, unsurprisingly, split people into camps again. Some say or are hoping that the metaverse is already dead and, along with it, the more controversial NFTs. If that were the case, it seems that nobody told luxury luggage maker RIMOWA about it because it seems that the marque will be diving right into this mess when others seem to be silently stepping out. RIMOWA has partnered with Nike-owned digital fashion brand RTFKT to bring its iconic luggage brand to the metaverse via two NFT drops, but RIMOWA fans can rest assured that they can still get this upcoming limited edition luggage in physical form as well.
Weird-looking primate's extra long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
yankodesign.com
Sensory pods helps neuro-divergent people deal with challenging situations
For those who have neuro-divergent conditions like autism, ADHD, dyslexia, etc, the school and work environment can sometimes be a challenge especially if there are situations that can trigger negative reactions. Those who are in therapy probably have some coping techniques but it also helps if the environment itself can be a refuge for moments when they need to calm down or destress. Acoustic pod manufacturer Nook has designed pods that are specifically to address the needs of these neurodiverse individuals and make the space more inclusive.
TechRadar
New Windows 11 problem holds your USB drives hostage
Windows 11 22H2 has an annoying new bug which is preventing some users from being able to safely eject their USB devices if Task Manager is open. Whenever you plug in a USB device, especially a storage device such as a USB flash drive, you should always make sure you safely eject it before removing it. In Windows 11, you should be able to do this by right-clicking the USB icon on the taskbar and selecting ‘Eject’ by the name of the device you want to remove.
tiremeetsroad.com
Is this most pointless and wasteful part in Ford’s official parts catalog?
Each one comes individually wrapped in its own Ford parts bag. Ford Technician and Redditor /u/smoothxj40 shared with the /r/Justrolledintotheshop subreddit one of the, what he titles is, “most pointless part” from Ford’s official parts catalog. With over 4,600 upvotes, most subreddit members agree. Check out the...
AOL Corp
Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27
Halloween is next week and if you haven't felt that fall chill yet, you will soon. In just a few weeks, that cozy blanket isn't going to cut it anymore. That means you're going to have to kick your home heating game up a notch. For those hesitant about turning up the thermostat too soon, Amazon has a solution: the GiveBest Electric Space Heater. Right now you can get it for just $27 when you apply the on-page coupon.
yankodesign.com
Starbucks transforms a traditional ‘hanok’ home into its newest outpost in South Korea
Starbucks announced the opening of a special new location on October 20th, 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. The beautiful store was created by transforming a traditional Korean-style house known as ‘Hanok’, which has been in existence for more than a hundred years. The exterior and the interior of the home have been designed in a traditional style.
yankodesign.com
This modular housing concept floats on water and is made from recycled plastic
Some people are already fantasizing about setting up colonies on the Moon and Mars, but we have barely begun to understand and conquer our own seas and oceans. Granted, we might already be killing off these bodies of water because of your carelessness and neglect, but a large portion of the planet’s maritime territory remains unharnessed. Hopefully, however, we can be smarter about how we use this invaluable resource, especially when it comes to building homes below or on top of our waters. There have already been numerous ideas about how houses and even whole communities can be built to float on water, but this more sustainable concept not only respects the marine environment but even creates potential habitats for the creatures of the sea.
globalspec.com
John Deere announces new line of excavators
John Deere, a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, has announced the addition of three new P-tier excavator models to its line of large-size equipment. These machines are the latest excavator models to launch as part of the John Deere Performance Tiering strategy. The 470 P-tier, 670 P-tier and 870 P-tier models offer enhanced visibility features, making them an ideal solution for operators looking to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the 470 P-tier comes equipped with grade management solutions engineered to minimize rework and boost productivity, according to the manufacturer.
Comments / 0