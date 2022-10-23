Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/24: Another Loss and the Fundamental Unfairness of Fandom
Outside of Cleveland, the lead story about the Browns-Ravens game is that there was yelling in the locker room following the Cleveland Browns' dispiriting 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. There were a bunch of beat writers and other folks waiting to get into the locker room, and they could hear it.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett decorates home for Halloween with 'Stranger Things' theme
Browns star Myles Garrett is at it again for Halloween. He is decorating his home to the theme of Netflix series 'Stranger Things.'
brownsnation.com
NFL Fans React To Kareem Hunt Trade Report
As soon as the Cleveland Browns dropped their Week 7 game against the Baltimore Ravens to go 2-5 on the season, fans wondered if something was going to change. It appears change could be on the horizon, and it is on offense. Brad Stainbrook cites league sources in his reporting...
brownsnation.com
Fans React To Report That Browns May Trade Greedy Williams
The Cleveland Browns are 2-5. There is one more game, the Week 8 Monday Night Football game on Halloween against the Cincinnati Bengals, before the trade deadline, and it sounds like the Browns are already entertaining offers. First, there was the earlier report about Kareem Hunt. Now, there is reporting...
Cleveland Browns may trade away veteran players to recoup picks: Reports
The NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, but what could it mean for the Cleveland Browns?
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record
Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
Kevin Stefanski’s stoicism is starting to make people question if he knows what he’s doing
Kevin Stefanski is the head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has a reputation for not saying much. Something I see a lot on Twitter when it comes to Kevin Stefanski is complaints about how little he talks about the actual issues facing the Cleveland Browns on a week-to-week basis. Instead of deep diving into the issues and how they’re going to combat them, Stefanski often gives vaguely generic answers like “We know what’s wrong and what we have to do to fix it.”
Cleveland Cavaliers dedicate 2022-23 season to Dan Gilbert's son Nick, individuals affected by neurofibromatosis
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have announced a partnership and campaign with NF Forward and the Children's Tumor Foundation to honor owner Dan Gilbert's 26-year-old son Nick Gilbert and individuals impacted by neurofibromatosis (NF) this season. Nick is no stranger to Cavs fans. In 2011, Nick became the team's "good...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
Yardbarker
Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar reacts to loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns have lost four games in a row, and Bernie Kosar is not happy about it. On "The Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon" on Monday, the former Browns quarterback said he was “literally sick” following the team’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
brownsnation.com
3 Things To Know About New Browns Safety Mike Brown
The Cleveland Browns seem to be acquiring more questions than answers as they slip to a 2-5 record. The defense can’t figure itself out as it’s riddled with linebacker injuries and plagued by communication breakdown in the secondary. But that doesn’t mean the team has given up on...
brownsnation.com
3 Players Who Could Help The Browns At The Trade Deadline
Andrew Berry is reportedly dangling a few of his veteran players in front of buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches. But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns‘ GM is locked into selling mode. Berry is always looking ahead and trying to improve his roster. With his toughest...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)
It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
brownsnation.com
Gregg Williams Is Trending With Browns Fans
Is it too early for Cleveland Browns fans to make out their holiday wish lists?. In this case, what is being discussed or “wished for” is a blast from the Browns’ past, and the topic is trending on social media. YouTuber Michael Killi reached out to Gregg...
brownsnation.com
Stat Shows Nick Chubb’s Importance To Browns Offense
It took Paul DePodesta some time to get his way with Jimmy and Dee Haslam. But when the Cleveland Browns‘ chief strategy officer finally hired Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, it was with analytics in mind. And when fans called for change after a 2-4 start, DePodesta’s team didn’t...
brownsnation.com
NFL insider Gives Browns’ Playoff Odds After Ravens Loss
In today’s NFL, there is truly a stat for everything. Some are uplifting; others are disturbing. In the case of the Cleveland Browns, pretty much all of them are disturbing in 2022. Jake Trotter provides the latest one which calculates the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs after dropping...
brownsnation.com
Studs & Duds From Browns’ Loss To Ravens
Another week, another heart-crushing loss for the Cleveland Browns. This week that heartbreak came at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, who edged out the Browns after a 61-yard Cade York field goal was blocked after a controversial false start pushed what would have been a 56-yard attempt back. Despite...
Comments / 1