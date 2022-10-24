ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup

Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys, Raiders Have Reportedly Agreed To Trade

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly hooked up for a trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Cowboys. Tom Pelissero then added to the report that the Cowboys are giving up a 2023 sixth-round pick for...
NEW YORK STATE
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record

Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Packers Reportedly "Pursuing" Notable Trade

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring a notable trade ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. According to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers are interested in a trade for a wide receiver. With Randall Cobb on injured reserve and rookie wide receivers struggling, a trade would make some sense.
GREEN BAY, WI
brownsnation.com

Browns Analyst Names Biggest Problem With Kevin Stefanski

Everyone is trying to diagnose and correct the problems plaguing the 2022 Cleveland Browns, internally and externally. The latest person to put forth a theory is CBS Sports analyst and AFC North aficionado, Aditi Kinkahabwala. After leaving the NFL Network in early 2022 and before landing at CBS Sports, Kinkhabwala...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
brownsnation.com

3 Players Who Could Help The Browns At The Trade Deadline

Andrew Berry is reportedly dangling a few of his veteran players in front of buyers as the NFL trade deadline approaches. But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Browns‘ GM is locked into selling mode. Berry is always looking ahead and trying to improve his roster. With his toughest...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)

It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns' Running Back Trade Rumor News

The Cleveland Browns' 2022 season is on life support after their loss to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. Their struggles have led to one of their less-utilized stars to be mentioned repeatedly as a trade target. According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, the Browns are listening to offers for No. 2...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.
LAS VEGAS, NV

