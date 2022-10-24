Read full article on original website
Who is running for California Controller and what does that position do?
One of California’s highest ranking positions is on the November ballot. It’s not the Governor’s office or a seat in congress — although those jobs are on the docket as well — it’s the California Controller. So what exactly is the California Controller and what do they do? The controller is like the state’s head […]
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
California’s proposed zero-emission trucking rules ignore years of industry concerns
California's air quality regulator is poised to adopt a zero-emission truck mandate that some believe downplays concerns over electric vehicle infrastructure and could erase working-class jobs.
How will California be affected if Republicans gain control of Congress?
California’s political clout could be on the brink of a seismic shift. If, as expected, Republicans win control of the House on Nov. 8, some of the state’s most powerful political figures — think Democrats — would see their influence greatly diminished. Most notably, of course,...
New tests underscore California’s educational crisis
The latest academic test results administered by federal and state governments indicate again that California has a severe and potentially disastrous crisis in public education.
The tireless workers who serve California’s homeless population need support, too
Service providers who support California's homeless population experience high turnover, making it harder to maintain relationships that may convince someone to accept services or shelter.
Fact check: Did California Assembly candidate try to raise taxes while failing to pay her own?
Housing interest group money is pouring into the District 10 Assembly race, filling airwaves and mailboxes in Elk Grove and south Sacramento to influence the Democrat-on-Democrat contest between two local city council members, Eric Guerra and Stephanie Nguyen. The wave of advertising includes a PAC-financed television ad attacking Nguyen that...
California test scores decline: See how your school compares
California's Department of Education released statewide student test scores that show most students did not meet math and English standards this year. Monday's release shows the pandemic's toll on students' learning. Statewide, students meeting the standard for English dropped by 4% (51% to 47%), and for math, it fell by 7% (40% to 33%). The The post California test scores decline: See how your school compares appeared first on KESQ.
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
New law will prohibit employment discrimination for marijuana use in California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed AB 2188, a new law that will prohibit employers in the state from discriminating against current employees and job applicants who use marijuana in their personal time. This law will take effect in early 2024. Cristian Ramirez is an...
Student loan relief website up for California residents
Photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.
California’s inexcusable resistance to stronger opioid overdose treatments
As the opioid epidemic worsens, California officials have so far declined to use a stronger overdose treatment approved by the FDA last year.
California Stimulus Checks: Second-Round of $200 to $1,050 Payments Are Coming
Debit card stimulus payments are expected to be sent to millions of California residents starting this week.
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?
Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
There’s A Lot Of Free Money For Food, And A Lot Of California College Students Aren’t Applying For It
State and federal officials have expanded which college students can receive monthly food aid and campuses are doing more to get the word out.
Haven't Received California's Inflation Relief Payment Yet? Here's the Timeline of Direct Deposit and Debit Card Payments
An estimated 23 million Californians are expected to receive an inflation relief payment of at least $200 between October and January. The first round of direct deposit payments started going out Oct. 7 and will continue through this Tuesday. The second round of direct deposit will begin Friday and continue...
California student test scores plunge — but some achievement gaps narrow. See how your school compares.
The results — the most thorough look yet at the pandemic's toll on learning — left education officials and experts neither surprised nor hopeless.
Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected $1.2 million from California’s troubled Employment Development Department pleaded guilty Tuesday in Sacramento federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. The fraud ring operated out of an apartment in Maryland...
Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California
SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
