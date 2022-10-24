ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CalMatters

California sends contradictory economic signals

When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
KESQ News Channel 3

California test scores decline: See how your school compares

California's Department of Education released statewide student test scores that show most students did not meet math and English standards this year. Monday's release shows the pandemic's toll on students' learning. Statewide, students meeting the standard for English dropped by 4% (51% to 47%), and for math, it fell by 7% (40% to 33%). The The post California test scores decline: See how your school compares appeared first on KESQ.
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
J.R. Heimbigner

Student loan relief website up for California residents

Photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you have some student loan debt in California, here's some great news that can save you thousands of dollars. The application process for Americans seeking student debt relief is now in a beta period starting right now. This is the pre-launch for the official student loan relief program from President Biden. It won't be officially released until later this month, but applicants can start signing up before the website is formally unveiled.
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
californiaglobe.com

Is a Red Wave Coming to California in November?

Only 417,321 California Democrats have turned in their ballot thus far in this 2022 Midterm Election. For perspective, last year, only 18 days before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election, 2,001,844 Democrat voters had already turned in their ballot. This is a 79.2% reduction in turnout. What’s most interesting is...
KSBW.com

Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit in California

SALINAS, Calif. — California officials recommend signing up for an emergency alert system and keeping an emergency supply kit ready in case of a devastating earthquake. Californians can sign up for emergency alerts on their county's website or they can download the MyShake mobile app. MyShake will alert affected Californians of any earthquake above a 4.5 magnitude. Depending on a person's location, the alert may be received before the quake is felt.
