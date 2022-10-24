Matthew Perry revealed he’s spent nearly $10 million over the course of his life to get sober from his alcohol and drug addictions. Talking to the New York Times, the “Friends” alum he’s been 18-months clean of all substances, which meant he was newly sober by the time the “Friends” reunion aired in May 2021. “I’ve probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober,” he estimated. While Perry is aware that he has resources most addicts don’t, he also said that they have “the gift of anonymity,” which means they’re spared the humiliation of having their darkest moments exposed. The “Whole Nine...

2 DAYS AGO