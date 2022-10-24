ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles. Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors

It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Gisele Has Reportedly Given Tom Brady A Final 'Ultimatum'

There has been a lot of outside noise surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage. In fact, it was recently reported that they both hired divorce attorneys. Even though Brady and Bundchen are going through a rough patch, there's apparently still a path to reconciliation. According to Us Weekly, Bundchen...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Punter Announces He's Officially Retiring

After 19 seasons of professional football, veteran punter Jon Ryan is stepping away from the game. Per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the 40-year-old whose spent the past several years playing in Canada is ready to call it a career. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,”...
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
