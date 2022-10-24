Yanni Karlaftis is on the move again. The redshirt freshman is now a linebacker, GoldandBlack.com has confirmed. Karlaftis was playing LEO, a hybrid end/linebacker spot. It's hoped the 6-3, 235-pound Karlaftis can bolster the linebacking unit. The position switch was made earlier last week, as Karlaftis warmed up with the...

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO