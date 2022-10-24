‘Battle of the Badges;’ Beavercreek First Responders to partner with Community Blood Center

The Beavercreek Police Department partnered with the Community Blood Center to host the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Monday, according to the Beavercreek Police Department’s social media page.

>>Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’

The public is invited to donate blood and then cast a vote for either the Beavercreek Township Fire Department or the Beavercreek Police Department, the post said. Each person that donates will receive a free Crumbl Cookie.

The department with the most votes will earn bragging rights and the Battle of the Badges trophy, according to the department.

The blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Oct. 24th at the Peace Lutheran Church on Dayton-Xenia Road, the department said.

Walk-ins are accepted but donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online on the Community Blood Center’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group