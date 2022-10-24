Editor's note: This story has been updated to say two victims were affected by the crash .

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Ozark man has been charged by the Cole County prosecutor for a deadly drunk driving crash.

58-year-old Robert Harris now has several felony charges including DWI involving death and involuntary manslaughter.

The crash happened yesterday night just after 11:30 on country club drive and rainbow drive. According to Jefferson City Police, Harris crossed the road into oncoming traffic and hit Ricky Burgess's car.

The passenger in Burgess's car was pronounced dead at the scene. Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene while the other passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The post Ozark man charged with involuntary manslaughter after DWI crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .