At least 153 people have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. At least 133 others are believed to be injured, with 37 in a serious condition – and officials fear the death toll could rise further. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...

