US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Two Missiles Into Sea as South Korea Wraps up Drills
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, while South Korean forces were wrapping up nearly two weeks of exercises aimed at deterring their northern neighbour. The missile launches, at a time of growing fears that North Korea...
US News and World Report
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
US News and World Report
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
US News and World Report
Germany Says Russia Threatens Europe After Putin Predicts 'Dangerous' Decade
FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted a "dangerous" decade ahead. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
US News and World Report
'No Room for Old Dreams', German President Says of Russia Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
US News and World Report
Close Putin Ally Says 23 Soldiers Died in Ukrainian Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week. Kadyrov's comments were unusual, given that pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses...
US News and World Report
Man Arrested in Attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's Spouse Faces Charges
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later. Police have not offered a motive for...
US News and World Report
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
US News and World Report
Russia and Ukraine Swap Around 50 Prisoners of War - Officials
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Ukraine carried out the latest in series of prisoner of war exchanges on Saturday, with both sides returning around 50 people, officials in Moscow and Kyiv said. Ukraine's military intelligence directorate reported the return of 52 detainees, among them soldiers, sailors, border guards, national guard members...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Scrap Sea-Launched Nuclear Missile Despite Military Backing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will stop developing nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missiles, Pentagon documents released on Thursday said, despite senior military officials publicly recommending keeping it. The decision to cancel the submarine-launched cruise missile could help President Joe Biden address calls from fellow Democrats to scale back America's nuclear...
US News and World Report
U.S. Military Dismisses Russia as ‘Acute’ Threat as Putin Boasts of ‘New World Order’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday dismissed the potency of the threat Russia poses to the United States amid new claims from President Vladimir Putin that his ongoing military campaign in Ukraine serves as a first step in the implementation of a new world order. Speaking at the public release...
US News and World Report
France Says No Basis to Russian Accusations Against Britain
PARIS (Reuters) - Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea are without foundation, France's foreign ministry said on Sunday. The accusations formed part of Moscow's strategy "to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the war of...
US News and World Report
Traveller Fined, Refused Entry to Australia for 'Significant' Biosecurity Breach
SYDNEY (Reuters) - An international traveller has been fined and refused entry to Australia after trying to bring meat into the country in what the government said on Sunday was a "significant breach" of biosecurity laws to protect Australia from foot and mouth disease. Australia earlier this year stepped up...
US News and World Report
Overcrowded Stadium Crush Kills 11 People in Congolese Capital
KINSHASA (Reuters) - Eleven people were killed on Saturday, including two police officers, in a crush at an overcrowded stadium concert in Kinshasa headlined by Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, the interior minister said. The capital's Stadium of Martyrs was packed over its capacity of 80,000 and some of the crowd...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
US News and World Report
Car Bombs at Busy Somalia Market Intersection Killed at Least 100, President Says
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -The two car bombs that exploded at Somalia's education ministry, next to a busy market intersection, killed at least 100 people and wounded 300, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday, warning the death toll could rise. Mogadishu's K5 intersection is normally teeming with people buying and selling...
US News and World Report
Russia Says U.S. Lowering 'Nuclear Threshold' With Newer Bombs in Europe
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernised U.S. B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning. Russia has about 2,000 working tactical nuclear weapons while the...
US News and World Report
Aid Spending Soared to Record Level in Pacific Islands as COVID-19 Hit
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A record $3.3 billion in aid flowed to the Pacific islands in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a 33% increase on the previous year, according to a report released by the Lowy Institute think-tank on Monday. The pandemic led to border closures, confronting governments reliant on...
Seoul stampede – latest: Death toll may rise after 153 killed in Halloween crowd crush
At least 153 people have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. At least 133 others are believed to be injured, with 37 in a serious condition – and officials fear the death toll could rise further. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.Those killed or hurt were mostly teenagers and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
US News and World Report
China Names Chen Yixin as State Security Minister -Parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People's Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee during its once-every-five-years congress...
