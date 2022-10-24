Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Blinken Says China Rejects Status Quo of Taiwan Situation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China has decided the status quo of Taiwan's situation is no longer acceptable and has begun to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island, including holding out the possibility of using force, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. Speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg,...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress
New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
US News and World Report
Prosecutor in Griner Case Tells Russian Appeal Court Her 9-Year Term Is Fair
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner on Tuesday heard the Russian state prosecutor in her appeal hearing tell the judges that her nine-year jail sentence for possession and smuggling of drugs was "fair". Three judges were presiding over the appeals court in Krasnogorsk near Moscow, while...
US News and World Report
Iran Will Not Remain Indifferent if Proven Russia Using Its Drones in Ukraine - Official
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine. "If it is proven to us that...
US News and World Report
Jailed U.S. Basketball Star Griner 'Not Expecting Miracles' at Russian Appeal
MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement. The twice Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport...
US News and World Report
U.S. Basketball Star Griner's 9-Year Drug Sentence Upheld in Russia
KRASNOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Tuesday dismissed U.S. WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, paving the way for her to be sent to a penal colony, in a court case that Washington has called "sham."
US News and World Report
Rishi Sunak to Become Britain's Next PM After Months of Turmoil
LONDON (Reuters) -Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first prime minister of colour on Tuesday after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party, tasked with steering a deeply divided country through an economic downturn set to leave millions of people poorer. One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, Sunak,...
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
US News and World Report
Ex Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says U.S. in Recession, Will Continue
RIYADH (Reuters) - Former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday he believed the United States was in a recession and said this would continue. Speaking at Riyadh's flagship investment conference FII, he said: "I think we'll probably see a peak of 4.5% 10-year rates." "I think you are...
US News and World Report
Romanian Defence Minister Resigns, Pressured After Ukraine Comment
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian Defence Minister Vasile Dincu resigned on Monday, saying he could not collaborate with the country's president, amid pressure weeks after he said Ukraine's only chance to end the war was to negotiate with Russia. European Union and NATO state Romania shares a 650-kilometre (400 mile) border...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Announce Criminal Cases Against a 'Nation-State' -Justice Department
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top law enforcement officials in the United States will on Monday announce U.S. action targeting "malign influence schemes and alleged criminal activity" by a "nation-state actor," the Department of Justice said. The national security cases will be discussed at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. (1730 GMT),...
US News and World Report
U.S. Confident of U.N. Resolution, Multinational Task Force on Haiti in Early November -Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington is confident of securing a U.N. Security Council resolution and finding nations to lead a task force in early November to address the humanitarian crisis in Haiti, Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said on Wednesday. Briefing reporters on a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
US News and World Report
Russian-Installed Kherson Authorities Create Local Militia
LONDON (Reuters) -The Russian-installed administration of Ukraine's Kherson region said on Monday it was organising some local men into militia units. In a notice on Telegram, the occupation authorities said men had the "opportunity" to join territorial defence units if they chose to remain in Kherson of their own free will.
US News and World Report
U.S. Developing Domestic Uranium Strategy -Energy Secretary
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is working on supplying its own uranium for existing and advanced nuclear reactors that could become commercial in the future to reduce dependency on Russia for the fuel, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary told reporters on Wednesday. The United States relies on Russia...
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan CEOs predict the Fed will continue to raise interest rates until they reach 4.75% and both expect a US recession due to a 'very, very tight' labor market
The CEOs of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have warned that the United States could be on the cusp of a recession, with inflation likely to get even worse. Speaking at a conference in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, the financial titans painted a bleak picture of what lies ahead. David...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Helping Haiti Get Bullet-Proof Vests for Its Police
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is helping Haiti buy bullet-proof vests and other personal protective equipment from Taiwanese manufacturers, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as security in the Caribbean country worsens. Haiti is facing acute fuel shortages due to a blockade by a coalition of gangs demanding the resignation...
US News and World Report
A Nation of Immigrants: Newcomers' Share of Canadian Population Hits Record
TORONTO (Reuters) - Immigrants' share of Canada's population has hit its highest point in the country's 150-year history and the biggest share among G7 countries, new data released by Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday. Twenty-three percent of Canadians were immigrants in 2021, according to the census, and Statistics Canada projects...
US News and World Report
Canadian Lawmakers Reject Proposal to Cut Ties With British Monarchy
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposal by Canada's Quebec separatist party asking the federal government to sever ties with the British monarchy. The motion by Bloc Quebecois was defeated with 44 votes in favour to 266 against in the House of Commons. Bloc leader Yves-Francois Blanchet...
US News and World Report
Meta Stock Craters Over Bleak Forecast and Expensive Metaverse Bets
(Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc on Wednesday forecast a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year, sending shares down nearly 20% as investors voiced skepticism about the company's pricey metaverse bets. The forecast knocked about $67 billion off Meta's stock market value in extended trade, adding...
Comments / 0