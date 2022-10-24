Read full article on original website
Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime
At least one person was injured when dozens of protesters and supporters clashed prior to an event at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene. KMTR's Kendall Bartley reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
klcc.org
Trial of anti-masker charged with assaulting co-owner of Eugene's "Crumb Together" bakery begins today
UPDATE: Amy Hall's trial has been delayed until Jan. 25, 2023. In an online hearing today, Hall told Lane County Circuit Court Judge Jay A. McAlpin that she has COVID, and needs time to review 4,000 pages and video footage gleaned during the discovery phase of the trial. (original story...
Kirkus Reviews
A Graphic Novelist on Life After a School Shooting
Mass shootings in the United States happen frequently enough that they have become horrifyingly rote. News of the latest tragedy often lands as a weary nation has only begun to shake off the fresh horror of the incident that came before. In her debut graphic memoir, Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting (Little, Brown; Oct. 11), author/illustrator Kindra Neely plumbs the awfulness and dreadful monotony of these massacres through her own experience as a survivor of the 2015 shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, where Neely was then a 19-year-old student. In a book that “will resonate with far too many,” according to our review, Neely conveys her struggle to cope with the incident, and its psychologically grueling aftermath, with honesty, self-awareness, and hope. The author spoke to us via Zoom from her home in Salem, Oregon; the conversation below has been edited for length and clarity.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
klcc.org
Prickly confrontations happen outside Eugene pub, but drag queen story time event goes on without a hitch
About 50 protesters showed up outside Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene Sunday. Right-wing influencers fired up many in the crowd days in advance by highlighting an 11-year-old performer’s participation in a drag queen story time event. The story was circulated through Twitter, Fox News, and the Daily Caller, among others.
KVAL
City of Coburg accepting write-in candidates for mayor on ballot
COBURG, Ore. — If you live in Coburg, you may have noticed there are no candidates running for mayor on the ballot. The City of Coburg says they will be conducting a write-in campaign. They say on the ballot, there will be a line for a write-in vote, which will allow a write-in candidate to self-promote in the community.
KVAL
Eugene Police make largest fentanyl bust in department history
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a traffic stop resulted in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the department's history. On the evening of Wednesday, October 19 just before 11:00 p.m., EPD says, an officer working impaired driver and traffic enforcement responded to a call for a welfare check of a driver slumped over the steering wheel at the stop light at E. 11th Avenue and High Street.
Emerald Media
Cossette: White liberal fragility at UO
---------- Most would classify the University of Oregon’s student body as an extremely progressive and inclusive community. For the most part, I agree with this sentiment. Our university hosts a welcoming LGBTQ+ community, environmentally conscious students and an overall progressive curriculum and lifestyle. However, in recent weeks of reflection,...
Emerald Media
Increased police presence leads to dozens of citations, arrests
Editor's note: an earlier version of this article said these incidents happened last weekend. The incidents happened the the weekend of Oct. 15. The Eugene Police arrested and gave citations to multiple students in the West University neighborhood on the weekend of Oct. 15. The focused enforcement efforts targeted illegal...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
KVAL
UPDATE: 911 service restored for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Lumen has advised officials that the situation is now resolved. The Central Lane 911 Communication Center has reported that a phone company, Lumen, has advised they are experiencing network event impacting some customers in the Springfield area. The phone company is currently trouble-shooting the outage.
KVAL
UPDATE: Fatal pedestrian accident in Springfield closes Q Street
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Springfield Police Department says at approximately 6:31 a.m., Tuesday morning, October 25, officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1500 block of Q Street. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly the one to call 911. They remained on scene of...
KVAL
Sutherlin PD: Theft suspect found in brush by K9, tased in hospital escape attempt
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man arrested for trespass and theft tried to escape from the hospital where he was taken before jail, the Sutherlin Police Department says. The man was tased and taken back into custody. The Sutherlin Police Department says that 11:20 a.m. on Monday, October 24, officers...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged disturbance on Saturday. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. a female teenager was having a birthday party at her apartment in the 100 block of Northeast Sunshine Road with multiple family members present. A man at the event became heavily intoxicated and wanted to fight another man that was there. The teenager demanded that the first man leave the apartment, which led to a disturbance.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Assume any street drug contains fentanyl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is warning the public that, because of the increased presence of fentanyl, no street drug is safe to take. EPD says it should be assumed that any illicit drug could contain fentanyl. Fentanyl contamination has been found in cheap, counterfeit pills sold...
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
KVAL
'Real Men Wear Pink' fundraisers this week in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign is still going, raising money for the American Cancer Society. They were at Kendall Auto Wash in Eugene Wednesday afternoon; with 100-percent of the proceeds going to the local chapter of the ACS. And Friday night, October 28,...
KVAL
Oakridge fire camp begins transition to smaller fire organization; Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Community Meeting at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shared through the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Tuesday evening brought heavy rain fall to the fire area, continuing to reduce the amount of active fire. Officials say...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Lion
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
