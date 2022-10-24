Paul Klee: Broncos fans leave early again in loss to Jets. What would 'Shanny' do?

One eye on his phone, one on the Broncos game, Terrell Davis has new priorities in life.

“My son is in a flag football championship today,” the Broncos legend explained as he checked for score updates from back home on Sunday, soon after the franchise honored “TD” and the Super Bowl XXXII champs at halftime.

Ah, Broncos championships. What were those again? Shoot, the current outfit should look into those ping-pong tournaments that caught fire in the sports gambling market in COVID times.

Maybe they’ll win a game.

“I’m sick of being up here saying the same thing,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the New York Jets beat up the Broncos 16-9 at Empower Field at Mile High, another home game where a bunch of proud locals left early.

After four straight Broncos losses, a stretch that saw them average 14 points, it’s fair to ask: Will the United Kingdom deny the Broncos’ safe passage for Sunday’s game at Wembley Stadium? Hope not, since The Denver Gazette is sending two writers. Maybe Chelsea’s playing.

Throw a dart at the goat board and you’re bound to nail a target for who’s at fault for this Broncos disaster. The shine on general manager George Paton has dulled. Hackett is out of hugs. Russell Wilson didn’t play Sunday, but the $245 million quarterback so far looks washed.

And on the 25th anniversary of a truly great Broncos team, as I passed security to see fans treating all-timers Mike Shanahan and Gary Zimmerman like Colorado rock stars, the whole messy scene around Broncos football came into focus. How long can the Broncos dig into the reunion bag to cover for their current state?

What could be better than a Sunday afternoon at Mile High when John Elway, Steve Atwater and the 1997 Broncos were honored as the first NFL champions in Denver? Well, for starters, it would be better if the current Broncos operation wasn’t sandwiched around the real show.

TD’s so proud of his three kids, by the way, he talked them up a bunch of times even when the spotlight was on him: “It’s kind of cool because my 11- and 9-year-old think I was pretty good.”

You can say that again. Those Broncos won 46 games in three years. These Broncos couldn’t reach 10 points in two straight homes. So what’s missing? Besides a functioning offense?

Start here: a few days ago Hackett and Melvin Gordon were in a tiff after the running back whined in public about his role. Hackett responding by guaranteeing Gordon’s starting spot. Do you know what Shanahan would have done if a player questioned the man in charge? How quickly the player would be shipped out of town depends if the airport was Stapleton or DIA.

One time, the whole team watched out the window of a charter flight as Shanny left a player standing on the tarmac. Player was late. Player had to book a commercial flight. Next day, the Broncos won big.

Does it sound too much like an old man shouting “get off my lawn!” to request a little discipline around here?

“I’m sick of being ‘right there,’” said Colorado native Mike Purcell, whose Highlands Ranch diploma proves he knows what a Broncos season used to mean around these hills.

Something else from Shanahan struck a chord given the current situation: “When you’re trying to win a championship your players take over. That’s what happened — our players took over.”

The common thread over this era is not Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio or Hackett. It’s the players.

What should happen? Trade Bradley Chubb, a free agent in three months, prior to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Trade Jerry Jeudy, who still has value as a 23-year-old first-rounder. Trade Albert Okwuegbunam, and in the name of Shane Ray and Drew Lock, quit drafting Missouri guys.

Then figure out when Peyton Manning wants to unload “Omaha Productions” and offer PFM a spot as the 26th (or whatever it is now) member of the new ownership group — and a sweet new office with the top football operations position.

That’s the short answer, because the Broncos are not "right there." They're a bad 2-5. In five out of the last six seasons they’ve had a four-game losing streak. In the other one, they had a pair of three-game losing streaks. They’re right at the bottom as one of the NFL’s worst teams.

“We’re doing everything we can,” said Courtland Sutton, who, as a Bronco, has known only losing.

I asked Hackett if Wilson, who was replaced by Brett Rypien due to a hamstring injury, will play against the Jaguars next weekend in London.

"It's trending that direction," Hackett said.

But I wish you could have heard the joint when Alfred Williams, Neil Smith, Bill Romanowski and the rest were introduced to booming cheers — right before Elway scored the loudest applause.

“It’s been 25 years but people still remember like it was yesterday,” TD said.

TD had the right idea. But keep both eyes on your kid’s game. These Broncos are not only tough on the eyes. They're hard on your heart.