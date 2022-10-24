ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist identified in Wichita Falls fatal crash

By Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The motorcyclist in Wichita Falls’ 17th vehicle crash-related death for 2022 has been identified by police.

According to a release, the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Laramie James Reid of Iowa Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Crews work fatal wreck at Southwest Parkway & Taft intersection

Around 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, Wichita Falls police responded to the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Taft Boulevard about an injury crash.

Investigators say a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound through the intersection and hit the passenger side of a Ford pickup. The pickup was turning left from Southwest Parkway to go northbound on Taft.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and this marks the 17th vehicle crash-related death in Wichita Falls for 2022 according to the WFPD Crash Investigation Unit.

