Suz Henrich
2d ago
I have noticed that when I see a car that I know is a sports car that can be fast why do pickup trucks often make a big effort to pass these cars on the left just to go even faster ? 🧐
NJ’s shoes-off households need to get a grip and grow up (Opinion)
It’s as divisive as pork roll vs Taylor ham. As divisive as whether Central Jersey is a myth. The shoes-off household vs. the shoes-on household. Surely these Capulets and Montagues can never commingle. A funny hour broke out on our show Tuesday (Deminski & Doyle, NJ 101.5 weekdays 2...
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate From New Jersey: Deadline Looms For Seniors To Apply
New Jersey is offering senior citizens and disabled persons monetary aid that could help them offset the impact of rising prices. The program, called the Senior Freeze program, reimburses increased property tax rates on principal residences. However, the last date to apply for this property tax rebate from New Jersey is approaching quickly.
southjerseyobserver.com
New Jersey Company Agrees to Pay $400,000 to Settle False Claims Allegations
A construction contracting company and the company’s president have agreed to collectively pay $400,000 to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act (FCA) by circumventing small business set aside requirements in a federally funded contract U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. The settlement announced today resolves allegations...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
Are you paying too much for electric and gas from a third-party company? Here’s how to find out.
If you’re concerned about high energy costs in the wake of inflation, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and the coming of the colder months, you might be tempted to give a third-party energy supplier a try. Before you do, make sure you understand what you’re getting into....
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
The 10 NJ towns worst to sell a home right now as market cools
Only buyers want to read this. Sellers will feel sick to their stomachs. I'm going to be one any day now so no, I'm not rubbing it in. I'm right there with you. The housing market was going crazy and for a long time it has been such a seller's market across the country and here in New Jersey we saw the unprecedented. No inventory and buyers losing out on homes even when offering far about asking price, waiving home inspection and purchasing homes as is.
roi-nj.com
Middlesex County sets up online tool to help residents apply for ANCHOR program
New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $1,500 in property tax relief through the ANCHOR program. You just have to figure out how to apply. Middlesex County has created an online tool to help its residents do so. (Click here for the online portal.) Middlesex County Commissioner...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Criminal Charges Brought Against 42 Defendants, Including Multiple Members of Several Different Gangs Operating Throughout New Jersey
October 26, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced criminal charges today against 42 defendants related to…
New Jersey town ranks 7th best in entire nation for Halloween
New Jersey has a lot of spirit all year round. But when it comes to Halloween there's one town that really throttles it up. Wallethub.com came up with a formula to determine the best places in the United States for Halloween fun and one town in New Jersey ranks 7th best in the whole country. They looked at the number of Halloween activities, number of potential trick-or-treaters, costume shops per capita, average price for a Halloween party ticket, etc.
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
newjerseymonitor.com
Legislator looks to expand New Jersey’s outdoor smoking ban
New Jersey already bans smoking in parks and on beaches, but it could soon extend that prohibition to a slew of other public spaces. Assemblywoman Carol Murphy (D-Burlington) this week reintroduced a measure that would expand the smoking ban imposed by the New Jersey Smoke Free Air Act to other outdoor public places, including boardwalks, race tracks, amusement parks, historic sites, and burial sites.
NJ state worker union sues Murphy, demanding raises
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
ValueWalk
Property Tax Rebate Checks from New Jersey: Who Will Get Them, How Much and When
New Jersey homeowners and renters could soon have some money coming their way. Residents who meet the requirements could get up to $1,500 in the form of property tax rebate checks from New Jersey. Homeowners and renters will have to apply to get the rebate. What Is The ANCHOR Property...
New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns
New Jersey’s effort to establish firearm-free zones could be threatened by rulings against New York's new similar law. The post New York court rulings signal trouble for New Jersey’s fresh attempt to regulate guns appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
Amazing, Most Historic Fast Food Spot In New Jersey Is Almost 100 Years Old
I'll be honest, I'm not too big on fast food; the occasional Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich or a burrito from Taco Bell will do it for me. However, if you count Wawa as fast food, then I eat fast food a lot!. Just because I don't eat fast food often doesn't...
CNBC
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
