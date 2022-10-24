Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tim Paine: Cricket South Africa says ball-tampering allegations 'unfortunate' in timing
Cricket South Africa says it is "unfortunate" ex-Australia captain Tim Paine's claims that South Africa tampered with the ball in 2018 did not emerge "at the appropriate time". Australians Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year and Cameron Bancroft nine months for their parts in tampering with...
T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets – as it happened
The host nation bounced back with Marcus Stoinis’s batting guiding them to victory in Perth
New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
England are humiliated by Ireland in the T20 World Cup: Minnows record a deserved five-run victory after Jos Buttler's men lost regular wickets before heavy rain forced the teams off at the MCG
England suffered a shock Twenty20 World Cup defeat in dramatic and controversial circumstances here on Wednesday when rain brought a premature end to their game against Ireland. When umpires Paul Reiffel and Adrian Holdstock took the players off as the Melbourne rain that had delayed the start returned to the...
Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America
A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
Grazia
Raising Black Sons In The UK Is Terrifying, Chris Kaba’s Death Has Heightened That Fear
‘I tell my three boys all the time that the police are here to help look after you - but I know deep down that's not necessarily the truth.’. Nana-Adwoa Mbeutcha, 36, is of Ghanaian descent and lives in Bedfordshire. She is mother to an eight-year-old daughter, three boys aged seven, five and two - and is currently pregnant with her fourth son. She's also a co-founder of Black Mums Upfront - a platform that uplifts black mothers. Before Nana-Adwoa had her son, she thought of parenthood as simply raising children. It wasn't until she had her first boy that she truly realised the harsh reality of raising a Black son in the UK. 'I tell my sons if you've done something wrong only then should you be fearful of the police. But if you haven't, then there is nothing to be afraid of.’ She pauses. ‘But as I'm saying it - I'm not believing it myself.’
BBC
Rugby League World Cup permutations: Who is through and who can still progress?
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Four sides have 100% winning records in the men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup after two rounds of group fixtures. Host...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering after Australia's Sandpapergate controversy
Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball tampering in the Test match directly after the Sandpapergate scandal in his new tell-all book. The autobiography - The Price Paid - details several details about Australia's ball tampering in the third Test of the 2018 series against South Africa, but also levels an accusation against their opponents.
Sporting News
‘The Lebanese community has a huge influence on rugby league’: Michael Cheika on role with the Cedars
Michael Cheika has described the chance to coach Lebanon and represent the country as too good of an opportunity to turn down, as the Cedars prepare for their final group stage clash against Jamaica. “It’s not my chosen field and something I thought I could ever do but coaching at...
More than a cricket game: India v Pakistan felt like a post-Covid celebration for hard-hit diasporas | Kiran Gupta
The T20 World Cup encounter at the MCG was one of the great contests but it also transcended sport
Ange Postecoglou reveals just how easy it was to convince Aussie star Aaron Mooy to join Celtic…and backs the veteran Socceroo to make an impact at the World Cup
Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England
Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
BBC
Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row
Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
mailplus.co.uk
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
ESPN
NZ Rugby owns up to Black Ferns-All Blacks scheduling gaff
New Zealand Rugby [NZR] has acknowledged a scheduling blunder that will see the Black Ferns' World Cup quarterfinal clash with the opening match of the All Blacks' spring tour. NZR has come in for heavy criticism this week for the error, which will see the All Blacks' Test against Japan...
Tennis-'Positive signs' over Australia entry, says Djokovic
SYDNEY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nine-times champion Novak Djokovic says there are "positive signs" that his three-year ban on entering Australia will be waived so he can play at the next Australian Open in January.
BBC
T20 World Cup: Andrew Balbirnie hopes Ireland beating England will 'trigger interest at home'
"This win tonight will hopefully trigger a bit of interest back home. I hope so. If it doesn't, I'll give up." Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie laughed after uttering those words in his post-match news conference following his player-of-the-match display in Wednesday's shock win T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne.
Comments / 0