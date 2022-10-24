Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new restaurant from the team behind NYC's Carbone is opening at The Boca RatonBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Related
‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process
After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
golfcourseindustry.com
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen
The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
cw34.com
Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
cw34.com
Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
Pedestrian hit, killed by Brightline train in Boca Raton
A northbound train struck a man near Southwest Eighteenth Street, just west of Dixie Highway, at about 4:30 p.m., according to Boca Raton police spokeswoman Jessica Desir.
Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
Palm Beach County programs offer $75,000 for housing rehabilitation assistance
Palm Beach County leaders are already looking ahead to next year's hurricane season to improve the integrity of homes during a storm.
City of Parkland Reaches Decision With Pine Tree Estates Residents
The legal battle between the residents of Pine Tree Estates and the City of Parkland has settled for $2 million. In a unanimous vote, the city commission took action to improve the public roadways affecting all 784 Pine Tree Estates properties. Achieving this resolution required compromise and reflects the shared...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
West Palm Beach '23 budget: More employees, raises and property tax cuts
West Palm Beach's property tax rate was reduced for the first time since 2008 when the city approved its 2023 budget. In cutting property tax rates to roughly $8.20 per $1,000 in taxable property value from about $8.35 per $1,000 in taxable property value, the city decided to forego $2 million in additional property tax revenue.
Dad sues Palm Beach County school district over LGBTQ pride flags in classroom
A Wellington father is suing the School District of Palm Beach County after he claimed his son's teacher put up two LGBTQ pride flags in her classroom.
cbs12.com
Some Palm Beach County residents not impressed by Gov. DeSantis' tax-break promises
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During last night’s gubernatorial debate, Governor Ron Desantis promised to bring some serious tax breaks on baby items and pet food in the State of Florida — enough to make it the biggest tax-cutting plan ever in the Sunshine State — should he be re-elected over Charlie Crist.
Isle Casino developers prefer paying the fee to relocating burrowing owls
Pompano Beach – Developers of the Isle Casino have filed an application with the state to pay a $9,500 fee not to relocate the burrowing owls and their habitats as conservationists have been urging. The permit as filed has raised questions with these residents, one of them Kelly Heffernan,...
WPBF News 25
52 lots in Avocado Mobile Home Park given tenant termination letters without warning
LAKE PARK, Fla. — The land at Avocado Mobile Homes has just been sold and the renters occupying the 52 lots are being told they have to go. Residents include 84-year-old Nancy, who we met out on her porch admiring the impressive garden she just finished planting with her son - a labor of love that they'll now have to leave.
cw34.com
Dad sues Palm Beach Co. schools, says teacher 'put up 2 gay pride' flags, 'proselytized'
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A father in Palm Beach County is suing the school district — along with his 12-year-old son's school, the principal, and teacher — but not exactly under a controversial new Florida law. Dr. Francisco Catalin Deliu's complaint claims that last month, he learned...
Health advisory issued for several Palm Beach County beaches
A health advisory is in effect for several Palm Beach County beaches due to an elevated level of bacteria in the water, according to the county's Department of Health.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies to carry Narcan, all local sheriff's offices now have overdose reversal drug
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office announced this week that its deputies are now trained to carry Narcan, the overdose reversal drug, as part of their uniform. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said more than 2,000 deputies will carry Narcan. Funding...
bocaratontribune.com
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Takes Next Step to Returning Back to Active Duty
Boynton Beach, FL – On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.
Brickbat: You'll Be Stone Dead in a Moment
The city of Delray Beach, Florida, has fired firefighter Brandon Hagans for reporting an elderly man was dead when he actually wasn't and then lying about his actions. A report found Hagans looked at the man's body for six seconds from a doorway during a routine call before calling the scene in as a death. Workers who came to the home over an hour later to remove the body found the man was still alive. The local firefighter's union is fighting the dismissal, calling it unjust.
wqcs.org
VIDEO: Brightline Completes First Weekend of 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties
South Florida - Monday October 24, 2022: Brightline will continue testing its passenger rail service at speeds up to 110 MPH through November after three days of high speed runs that began Friday. Brightline reports that the testing this past weekend occurred without incident. Residents should continue to be alert...
Comments / 0