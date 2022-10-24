ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It was worth the wait’: Wildflower Park opens in Boca Raton after lengthy development process

After years of planning and preparation, Wildflower Park has finally become a reality for Boca Raton residents. The city has officially opened the 2.3-acre park to the public, which sits at 551 E. Palmetto Park Road, on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway. Wildflower, on the north side of Palmetto Park Road, connects with Silver Palm Park, on the south side, by a path underneath the ...
BOCA RATON, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen

The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
PALM CITY, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach State College closes Lake Worth campus to repair water main break

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to a water main break, the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will close at 2 p.m. College officials said the break impacts the majority of the campus and the school plans to make the necessary repairs. The one exception is the Education and Training Center at the corner of Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue — which will remain open.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200M housing bond

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As Election Day approaches, a big concern for voters is the cost of living in South Florida. According to Zillow, the average cost of a home in Palm Beach County is just over $495,000. Redfin reports show in Martin County the average cost of a home is roughly $430,000 and in St. Lucie County it's about $385,000.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Thai, Argentine eateries coming to Broward, but popular Casareccio Trattoria Italiana closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Ma-Prao Thai Cuisine, Fort Lauderdale This Thai street-food restaurant registered to Kamolwan Kawpunna debuted in mid-October across the street ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Captain Takes Next Step to Returning Back to Active Duty

Boynton Beach, FL – On July 7, 2020, Captain Jeff Power, a nineteen-year veteran with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, was involved in a serious car accident that left him critically injured. Over two years later, in the final phase of the long road to recovery, Capt. Power was accepted into the Hangar Clinic near Seattle, Washington, for an exclusive program that fit Capt. Power for a custom-made carbon fiber brace that will help him take the next step to returning back to active duty at BBFRD.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Reason.com

Brickbat: You'll Be Stone Dead in a Moment

The city of Delray Beach, Florida, has fired firefighter Brandon Hagans for reporting an elderly man was dead when he actually wasn't and then lying about his actions. A report found Hagans looked at the man's body for six seconds from a doorway during a routine call before calling the scene in as a death. Workers who came to the home over an hour later to remove the body found the man was still alive. The local firefighter's union is fighting the dismissal, calling it unjust.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy