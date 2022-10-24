Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy
The search for a missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy is over. Police yesterday said they found Jonathan Perez, and said he’s safe. Milwaukee Police issued an APB for Perez on Sunday, saying he was critically missing. No one is saying where police found the boy, or how he got away...
wearegreenbay.com
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting
MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
Milwaukee man stabbed, killed during argument near 27th and Kilbourn
A Milwaukee man was stabbed and killed during an argument near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the homicide happened around 2:15 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Teen in Custody After Killing 12 Year Old Girl in Unprovoked Attack
(Milwaukee, WI) — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is in custody for the murder of a 12-year-old girl in an alley behind her house. Police arrested 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett yesterday. They say he opened fire on the girl and her mom back on October 10th because the mom looked at him. Prosecutors are moving ahead with reckless homicide charges in the case. Garrett is due in court to face formal charges later this week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing boy, 11, last seen near 66th and Carmen
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing boy, 11. Johnathan Perez was last seen Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23 near 66th and Carmen. He stands 4'7" tall and weighs 84 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes jacket with a white shirt under it, shorts and flip-flops.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
I-TEAM: Driver faces lesser charge after killing pedestrian in Milwaukee
A driver is facing a lesser charge after killing a pedestrian in a crash so loud, it set off a ShotSpotter Alert. The driver, 23-year-old Christdon Gordon, remained on the scene and was arrested.
17-year-old charged, arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Milwaukee police arrested 17-year-old Benjamin N. Garrett in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Clarke shooting; man wounded during robbery
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 35th and Clarke. It happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
WISN
'Sweetest little girls ever,' father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide speaks out
HARTLAND, Wis. — It was Friday, Oct. 21, detectives arrived at Kyle Kleemeier's home to break the devastating news. His two daughters, 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier and 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, were found dead inside their Hartland apartment along with their mom, Jessica McKisick, her husband, Connor McKisick, and their two twin half-brothers.
WISN
'I know that this will give us healing,' parade victim says after Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was an emotional day after for the Waukesha Christmas Parade victims' families who have been looking for closure. Darrell Brooks' decision to represent himself only made it more difficult, but now that the jury Wednesday found him guilty on all counts, there is relief knowing he will likely be spending the rest of his life in prison.
CBS 58
Local dog believed to have been intentionally set on fire, recovering at MADACC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --A local animal shelter is taking care of a dog they believe was intentionally set on fire. Milwaukee Area Domestic Control Commission (MADACC) received a dog last week that was covered in burns. The dog, found in the middle of the road on the 3200 Block of North 16th St., was believed to have been hit by a car at first.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18. Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license...
Comments / 0