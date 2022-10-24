ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Find Missing 11-Year-Old Boy

The search for a missing 11-year-old Milwaukee boy is over. Police yesterday said they found Jonathan Perez, and said he’s safe. Milwaukee Police issued an APB for Perez on Sunday, saying he was critically missing. No one is saying where police found the boy, or how he got away...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man trapped under dumpster dies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 56, died after he became trapped under a dumpster Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. This happened around 1 p.m. near 6th and Lapham. Police said the man was connecting a dumpster to a pickup truck when he got trapped under/inside the dumpster hydraulic mechanism, causing his death.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Milwaukee Teen in Custody After Killing 12 Year Old Girl in Unprovoked Attack

(Milwaukee, WI) — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is in custody for the murder of a 12-year-old girl in an alley behind her house. Police arrested 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett yesterday. They say he opened fire on the girl and her mom back on October 10th because the mom looked at him. Prosecutors are moving ahead with reckless homicide charges in the case. Garrett is due in court to face formal charges later this week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing boy, 11, last seen near 66th and Carmen

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing boy, 11. Johnathan Perez was last seen Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23 near 66th and Carmen. He stands 4'7" tall and weighs 84 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Looney Tunes jacket with a white shirt under it, shorts and flip-flops.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Clarke shooting; man wounded during robbery

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 35th and Clarke. It happened at approximately 3:00 a.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a robbery. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'I know that this will give us healing,' parade victim says after Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It was an emotional day after for the Waukesha Christmas Parade victims' families who have been looking for closure. Darrell Brooks' decision to represent himself only made it more difficult, but now that the jury Wednesday found him guilty on all counts, there is relief knowing he will likely be spending the rest of his life in prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18. Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

