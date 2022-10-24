Read full article on original website
wdfxfox34.com
The Ultimate Guide to Planning an Epic National Parks Road Trip
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendzzzone.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-planning-an-epic-national-parks-road-trip/. When you plan a trip to a new place, what’s the first thing you look at–the hotels, the food, the activities? That’s second for us. We look at the best way to get around. When we’re planning a big national parks trip, that’s...
A couple spent $275,000 building a fantastical underground home nestled into a North Carolina mountainside — take a look
Caroline and Mike Parrish built an underground Airbnb that features a 150-year-old door from Belgium. 90% of the property — called "Dragon's Knoll" — is built into the Blue Ridge Mountains in Asheville, North Carolina. Their company, Treehouses of Serenity, features several unique Airbnb properties.
Pacific Crest Trail hiker thought he could beat rain and sleet. He had to be rescued
“For period of time snow was falling so fast that 3/4 of an inch accumulated on the ground in 20 minutes,” officials said.
DIY Photography
Tourists kill seal pup in quest for perfect selfie
Would you kill an innocent animal just to get your perfect selfie with it? That’s where we are at apparently in the humanity stakes. Tourists accidentally killed a seal pup after throwing it into the ocean and then dragging it out again for a selfie with it. The incident...
Tourists Beg to Get Trampled by Moose While Filming Way Too Close: VIDEO
Checking out wildlife in its natural habitat is an exciting experience. That’s one of the many reasons why millions of tourists flock to our nation’s scenic national parks and other scenic parks, caves, canyons, and forests year-round. Visitors can get what is often a once-in-a-lifetime glimpse of some of the country’s most incredible sights when visiting these awe-inspiring areas. Sights such as these wandering moose that were recently captured in an Instagram video. However, as the Insta post quickly not, tourists visiting these natural areas are just begging for trouble when they get a little too close to these natural wonders.
Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat Tours
There are many reasons that Floridians and visitors enjoy state parks. Many are partial to the parks with natural springs. Others like the parks that offer organized wildlife viewing. Some enjoy opportunities to take tours. Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park offers the opportunity for all of these and more.
Go Camping Halloween Weekend at the Most Haunted Campgrounds in the U.S.
Have you ever wanted to stay somewhere haunted in the spirit of the spooky season? Here's your chance by camping at some of the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S. Researched by RVTrader.com, the camping vehicle website compiled a list of the spookiest campgrounds to travel to this year, if you dare.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
These 8 Scenic Hiking Destinations Showcase Everything Autumn Has To Offer
Hiking is one of the best ways to explore the great outdoors, providing health benefits for the body and mind alike. In recent years, several studies have found that spending time in nature and partaking in physical activities like hiking can help alleviate stress and anxiety, reduce the risk of heart problems, and boost happiness. While hiking makes for an excellent, wellness-supportive activity year-round, it’s especially great come fall.
How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip
Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom
When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
Gear Patrol
Black Diamond's New Distance Line Digs Deeper Into Mountain Running
Established in 1989 primarily as a skiing and climbing brand, Black Diamond Equipment has evolved over its lifetime to represent all types of athletes moving through the mountains. Runners have always gravitated to the company’s light and fast gear, but over the last three years, the brand has committed to creating a complete run collection under the newly-defined “Distance” category.
Grand Canyon Caverns rescue: Tourists trapped 20 stories below ground after elevator breaks
An outing to see the Grand Canyon Caverns ended with a one-day delay until they could see the light of day again. Several people were stranded below the surface for more than a day when the elevator that takes people to the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs, Arizona, stopped working, CNN reported.
The Best Men’s Snow Boots to Wear All Winter Long
When you were a kid, you prayed for a snow day so you could toss on your snow boots and go sledding. As an adult, you pray there isn’t a snowmageddon heading your way as you try to make it to work. Clunking around in snow boots while commuting or shoveling the walk isn’t fun, but it’s far preferable to freezing your toes off. If you live somewhere that sees a lot of snow, the best snow boots for men should be high on your shopping list this season. It’s possible to find snow boots that are stylish, and we’ve picked...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Takes On The Utah Desert
Tannus develops inserts for every type of rider including the freerider's of Virgin, UT. Watch as Bienvenido Aguado takes his big tricks and timeless style to the desert.
places.travel
All American Road Trip: Hiking, Hot Springs & More in Crater Lake National Park
What makes Crater Lake National Park so unique? Well, for starters, it’s the deepest lake in the U.S., 1,943 feet, to be exact. Crater Lake formed over 77,000 years ago when Mount Mazama volcano erupted and imploded on itself, creating a massive divot in the earth. Over the centuries, a lake was formed in its place. No streams are feeding the lake—it is fed entirely by rain and snow.
We’re Obsessed: Spy the Best Gear and Style Finds from Huckberry, the Hippest Store Online
We all have that friend that’s got great style, a tasteful apartment, and also happens to know where the best BBQ in town is. Huckberry is kind of like that friend. And if you want to be that friend, you could do a lot worse than shopping every vertical on Huckberry’s site. The site has a highly curated selection of everything from home goods to hoodies from independent brands and heritage labels. Huckberry’s offerings are all inspired by a sense of adventure and a love for the outdoors. And while a lot of the gear is inspired by the kind of...
yankodesign.com
Portable sauna lets you enjoy heat in the cold wilderness
When you’re going camping, you probably don’t expect to have all the comforts of a hotel or resort vacation. The idea is to rough it out in the middle of nature, unless what you prefer is to go glamping (glamorous camping in case you didn’t know). So if you want to add the joy of having a sauna when you’re outdoors, you’ll have to bring the sauna to you. Especially if you prefer to go camping in the cold weather, having a sauna with you is perfect and apparently, there is a portable one that you can now bring with you.
How Autumn Weather Contributes to Your Car’s Downfall
Andrew P. CollinsLeaves can leave nasty stuff on your vehicle's paint.
