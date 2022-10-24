Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
WBOY
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
WBOY
Charlotte HS QB announces commitment to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s coaching staff learned of its latest commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday evening. Future Mountaineer quarterback Sean Boyle announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter, stating simply, “COMMITTED!!! #HailWV”. Boyle, listed as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 180-pound pro-style quarterback, is...
WBOY
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
WBOY
West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
WBOY
Kick time, TV network announced for WVU-ISU game
The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that West Virginia’s upcoming football contest against Iowa State will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia will play in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 5. The conference also recently announced the kick time...
WBOY
From Melbourne to Morgantown: How Straw ended up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you booked a ticket for a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Morgantown, you should block off more than 24 hours just for traveling. The journey will likely include at least two stops, and will take you across the largest ocean on planet Earth, four timezones in the continental United States alone as you go from the southern Aussie beaches to the Appalachian Mountains.
WBOY
AJ Rodriguez named Big 12 Player of the Week
West Virginia junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez was named this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week by the conference on Tuesday. Rodriguez recorded a pair of goals in WVU’s comeback victory at Oklahoma on Sunday. After the Mountaineers fell behind 2-0, the Austin, Texas native tallied her first...
WBOY
WVU tennis concludes play in Blacksburg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team wrapped play at the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center, in Blacksburg, Virginia, hosted by Virginia Tech. WVU sent six players to compete over the weekend, including senior...
WBOY
Men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
WBOY
Oliver Straw named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
West Virginia freshman punter Oliver Straw was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week by the conference on Monday. This marks the first conference honor for the Australian native. Straw punted five times for a total of 233 yards in West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech on Saturday....
WBOY
WVU Pumpkin Drop to return Friday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources will be hosting their 33rd Pumpkin Drop after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at WVU’s Engineering Sciences Building on Oct. 28.
WBOY
Tucker County Ambulance Authority discusses excess levy
DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials with the Tucker County Ambulance Authority held a meeting Tuesday at the Davis Fire Hall to discuss the impact of the excess levy that is November’s election ballot. The proposed excess levy is for four years with each year capped at $401,000 and...
Comments / 0