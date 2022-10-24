Read full article on original website
A wildlife expert believes that a recent bear attack in Washington state was a result of “woke” politics that are leading to overpopulation problems. The attack took place on Oct. 22 near Leavenworth. The local sheriff’s office said that a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog when the animal charged. The woman fought for roughly 15 seconds before the bear ran away. She survived but suffered “significant injuries.”
A Washington woman is now recovering from what is being called “significant injuries” after being involved in a bear attack on Saturday (October 22nd). According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the bear attack occurred around 7 a.m. near Leavenworth, Washington. The woman, who remains unidentified, was then transported to a nearby hospital with significant injuries.
