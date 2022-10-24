A wildlife expert believes that a recent bear attack in Washington state was a result of “woke” politics that are leading to overpopulation problems. The attack took place on Oct. 22 near Leavenworth. The local sheriff’s office said that a 68-year-old woman was walking her dog when the animal charged. The woman fought for roughly 15 seconds before the bear ran away. She survived but suffered “significant injuries.”

