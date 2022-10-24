Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama QB feels LSU has the Tide on upset alert
Former Alabama quarterback, Greg McElroy believes Alabama could be on upset alert next week when the Crimson Tide head into Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers. McElroy has called some of the Tigers’ games this season, and he feels they have gradually improved. He discussed his thoughts on Alabama-LSU during a segment of ESPN College Live Tuesday.
Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
We made bold preseason Alabama football predictions but were we right?
Welcome to Alabama’s 2022 football open week. You made it. The Crimson Tide will hit the pause button on Saturday competition after eight hard-to-predict weeks of action. From the preseason No. 1 ranking (and 54 of 63 first-place votes) to the No. 6 slot in late October, it’s fair to say this hasn’t been quite the anticipated revenge tour. Two Alabama wins came down to the final seconds while the only loss came when a knuckleball 40-yard field goal snuck over the upright at Tennessee.
athleticbusiness.com
LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration
The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
tdalabamamag.com
Conor Talty ready to embrace the expectations of being an Alabama kicker
Conor Talty is using his senior season to physically and mentally prepare for life at Alabama. Talty is Alabama’s 2023 kicker commit, and he attends St. Rita High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Crimson Tide picked up a commitment from Talty in July. Now that his decision is behind...
Five Star Quarterback’s Reaction to Visiting the Capstone
During Alabam's 30-6 win over Mississippi State, the Crimson Tide hosted 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin on his official visit to the Capstone. Sayin is currently the 12th-ranked recruit and third-best player in the state of California according to 247 Sports. The 2024 recruit also currently has the Carlsbad Lancers at 8-1 on the season and 6-0 in their region.
Brian Kelly Has Honest Reaction To Facing Bryce Young
This coming Saturday, Brian Kelly and the No. 18 LSU Tigers will welcome No. 6 Alabama into Death Valley for a marquee SEC matchup. The Tigers will have their hands full with Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense. During his press conference on Tuesday, Kelly shared his thoughts on facing off against the superstar quarterback.
No Sugar Coat: Alabama Basketball Seeks to End Complacency Woes
Last season, complacency was a large factor in the Crimson Tide's 0-4 end to the season. This year, the team's leadership aims to change that.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff
Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff. It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.
Yardbarker
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Alabama Soccer Makes History on Senior Night
No. 3 Alabama soccer knocked off the Florida Gators Sunday evening in a 2-0 victory to become the program's first SEC Regular Season Champion. Alabama midfielder Kat Rogers scored the first goal of the night in the 26th minute. Senior forward Riley Tanner drove in a long-range goal to put...
Yardbarker
SEC announces No. 6 Alabama, No. 18 LSU set for prime-time showdown
It’s been a while since Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in SEC) and LSU (6-2, 4-1 in SEC) met in Baton Rouge with anything significant on the line. When the two meet on Nov. 5, it will be the first time they have met as ranked teams at Tiger Stadium since 2018. The winner will be in the driver's seat to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game.
Seven Things to Know for Your Wednesday in West Alabama
1) October is Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) month in Alabama, the only state to make such a designation. Stillman College and Shelton State are each receiving a $25 dollar donation along with 12 other schools designated as HBCUs in the state from Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum. He told Alabama News Network the donation is small but the significance large and he hopes others will join him, "It is not a lot but I hope combined with what others give will help make a difference."
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
Rodney Bivens Jr. Resigns as Central Football Head Coach
Saturday morning, October 22nd, Central High School Football Coach Rodney Bivens announced his resignation as head football coach. “Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools and Central High School for allowing me the opportunity to serve my Alma Mater and community in the capacity of head football coach,” Bivens said in an exclusive statement made to 105.1 The Block.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL
If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
Alabama native who nearly lost leg to copperhead snake will walk down aisle thanks to UAB experts
Raela Wells feared she may never walk again after she landed in the hospital when a copperhead snake bit her twice last summer. Thanks to experts at UAB Hospital, the Alabama native’s leg was saved, and Wells plans to walk down the aisle at her wedding in November. She...
Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach
Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0