Florida State

Outsider.com

Extremely Rare Whale Species Off Florida Coast in Danger of Extinction

Marine scientists are working hard to protect an extremely rare species of whale off the Florida Coast as manmade threats push the seafaring beasts to the brink of extinction. According to the Pensacola News Journal, this extremely rare and critically endangered whale species is known as the Gulf of Mexico or Rice’s whale. And it’s currently even more threatened than the right whale, the species believed most at risk for extinction until now. For comparison, the Atlantic right whale population numbers 350.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Rare and Gorgeous Ghost Orchid May Be Added to the Endangered Species List

The ghost orchid is in grave danger due to rampant poaching and estimates of its wild population range from 750 to 1,500. Federal wildlife experts announced Tuesday that the elusive, uncommon, and exquisite flower might be put on the Endangered Species List by year's end to prevent it from being worshipped to extinction.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
Maya Devi

The world's largest crustacean may have eaten Amelia Earhart

The coconut crabs or robber crabs are the world’s largest crustaceans, measuring up to three feet in width and weighing over nine pounds. Inhabiting the Indo-Pacific area, they are widely found in the off-coast islands of Africa to those in the Pacific Ocean.
The Independent

Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Very Rare Fish Discovered in Nevada

National Park Service found 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in Devil's Hole, Nevada, after an earthquake hit the area in September. Based on the National Park Service's press release, reports discovered 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in the area. It noted that it was the highest count of pupfish in 19 years.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

$51,000 reward offered in Washington state after investigation reveals 6 wolves found dead were poisoned

Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths within the Wedge pack territory in Stevens County since local authorities discovered four dead wolves on Feb. 18.
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

