ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo

By Paige Pate
papercitymag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

Charm And Potential Live in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands

Here’s a charming little cottage in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands within walking distance to White Rock Lake, Hexter Elementary, and that cool little shopping center that they have totally revamped. You know, the one with Green Spot, Alfonso’s, El Vecino, Bar Method, etc.? YEAH, BUDDY, that’s the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas

The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced

As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth

H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth

Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners

PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
PARKER, TX
papercitymag.com

Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite

Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
DALLAS, TX
mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala

With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy