Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo

Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Don’t miss out on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Fort Worth
Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn't forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.
Charm And Potential Live in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands
Here’s a charming little cottage in East Dallas’ Old Lake Highlands within walking distance to White Rock Lake, Hexter Elementary, and that cool little shopping center that they have totally revamped. You know, the one with Green Spot, Alfonso’s, El Vecino, Bar Method, etc.? YEAH, BUDDY, that’s the...
This North Texas city is one of the least artsy cities in America; study says
A vibrant art community is something that many people look for when choosing a place to call home.
dallasexpress.com
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas
The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
secretdallas.com
The Internationally-Acclaimed “Lightscape” Will Make Its Debut At Fort Worth Botanic Garden Next Month
A one-mile-long path featuring over 1 million twinkling lights is set to light up Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Having enjoyed sellout runs in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally-acclaimed Lightscape experience is coming to Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Running from Friday, November...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo
Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
This Eagle Mountain Lake Home Underwent a Complete Transformation
You know how much we love transformations. We also love lake homes. This week we have the double-treat of a lake property that has gone through a complete transformation over the past years and is now available. Eagle Mountain Lake Property. What’s not to like about lake property? You don’t...
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
New Tarrant County H-E-B Store Announced
As we’ve said before in Local Profile, H-E-B wants to replicate its success formula in the DFW area and they are not kidding. After opening several stores in North Texas in rapid succession, today the company announced its plans to open a new location in Tarrant County. Right now...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces Plans for First Store in Fort Worth
H-E-B revealed its latest plans for a future store in North Texas on Wednesday -- this time in North Fort Worth. The San Antonio-based retailer said its H-E-B Alliance store will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. That location is just across the street from competitor Kroger Marketplace.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth, western DFW cities are running out of time to address looming landfill dilemma
This story is the first in an occasional series on how Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the western half of North Texas are confronting growing demands on waste services, limited landfill capacity and rapid population growth. The first fact Brandon Bennett learned after inheriting Fort Worth’s solid waste department in...
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
dallasexpress.com
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
Texas ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new owners
PARKER, Texas — Southfork Ranch, the prominent property known for filming the hit series "Dallas," has new ownership. Farmers Branch-based Centurion American Development Group announced it had acquired the 241-acre property in a news release. The group said its final development plans for Southfork Ranch "include larger residential lots, although the size and number will be determined in conjunction with discussions with the City of Parker."
keranews.org
Afton Battle, Fort Worth Opera general director, quits amid discord in the middle of a season
Afton Battle, one of the few Black women to ever run a U.S. opera company, is resigning from the Fort Worth Opera amid tensions with her role. Her last day will be Nov. 23. She will be Fort Worth Opera’s second consecutive general director to resign after three seasons or less. She held titles of both general and artistic director.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
papercitymag.com
Scenes from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon
Lele Sadoughi, Claire Catrino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography) What: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s ninth annual Fashion Notes Design Award Luncheon and Style Show on October 13, 2022. Where: Virgin Hotels Dallas in the Design District. The Scene: The posh Design District hotel set the scene for a...
papercitymag.com
Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite
Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala
With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
