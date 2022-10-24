Read full article on original website
KKTV
Witness alerts firefighters after flames seen in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have cleared the scene of a grass fire that sparked on the south end of the Springs just after midnight Tuesday. A passerby saw bright flames burning along the creek near Janitell and Las Vegas and called 911. “We were just driving through, and...
Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado State Patrol Brings Out the ‘Top Gun’ to Send an Important Halloween Message
Annual Parody Highlights Responsibilities of Parents and Motorists. Halloween is now less than one week away and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is delivering a special video message to parents and motorists to keep our trick-or-treaters out of the ‘Danger Zone’. According to CSP, not all of their...
Pickup truck gets fully submerged in Colorado lake
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, responded to Lake Pueblo State Park on Tuesday, after receiving reports that a truck rolled into the lake. The incident occurred at around 10:45 AM at the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo. "Today's scanner traffic about...
KKTV
Homeless camp fire under investigation in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in a field containing homeless camps is now out. Multiple crews responded to the area of Pikes Peak and North Academy around 8 p.m. Monday. The fire was 20 feet wide and 20 feet long and was burning 500 feet from the road, making access difficult for firefighters.
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
Several Wolves of Colorado’s North Park Pack Have Been Killed in Wyoming: CPW Investigating
Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife are investigating reports of three black wolves that someone killed in Wyoming. Their investigation hopes to determine if the slain wolves were part of Colorado’s only known wolf pack. The agency contacted the Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials to determine if...
Tumbleweed drama rolls into Southern Colorado
With high winds ripping through Southern Colorado over the weekend, the tumbleweeds rolled up in dramatic fashion on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, piling up on roadways and on people's homes and cars.
Colorado lake officially determined to be "infested" by invasive speices
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, enough of the invasive zebra mussel species was found at Highline Lake State Park for the body of water to be considered "infected." This is the first body of water to meet this classification in Colorado, coming after the discovery of a single adult zebra mussel on September 14, which prompted increased testing.
Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trash and litter are said to be the most common citizen complaints in the city, and the officials are getting significant federal money to make a bigger dent in cleanup efforts. KRDO The city will receive $1 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) to focus on trash and debris The post Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Couple Gets Trapped in Their Home by Mass of Tumbleweeds: 'I Thought It Was a Bad Dream'
"You feel helpless," said Colorado resident Marlies Gross whose home in Fountain was buried by the plants after heavy winds hit the area over the weekend A couple in Colorado needed to enlist their neighbors for help after their home got swallowed up by tumbleweeds over the weekend. Marlies Gross, who lives in Fountain, told Colorado Springs station KRDO that due to heavy winds, by Sunday morning all of the exits of her home were completely blocked by tumbleweeds. "I opened the front door and it's whole tumbleweeds," she recalled. "We couldn't even...
WATCH: Magnitude 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Northern California in Shocking Video
A wild video shows the exact moment when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles northern California. Shaking the outdoors and the California landscape as the earthquake moves under the ground in an area near Morgan Hill. The view over Morgan Hill California is typically a serene one. Depicting a desert area...
Mississippi River Drought Officially Hits Record Lows Sparking Serious Supply Chain Concerns
The Mississippi River recently hit a new record low for its water levels, creating several problems that could impact the supply chain. The National Weather Service Memphis Office recently released projections that the river will drop to 11.1 feet below sea level. This will be a record low and potentially...
PHOTOS: Bear Cub Found in Tree After Escaping Colorado Wildlife Officers for a Week
Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) finally captured an elusive little bear cub. They found him in Fruita on Monday. Reportedly, the cub had been eluding wildlife officers since last week, even visiting a middle school in one of many stops. However, officers eventually caught up with the cub...
EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado
Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
KKTV
Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
KKTV
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado
KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) An alleged threat happened at a D-11 school in Colorado Springs. Experts have a few tips to help the kiddos to have a blast (safely!) this Halloween!. Updated: 6 hours ago. The suspects reportedly opened fire on the deputies as they approached the suspect...
Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Storm System to Bring Rainfall to Pacific Northwest for First Time in Months
The American West has been enduring a severe drought for more than two decades, with a substantial lack of rainfall and precipitation in general making way for intensifying wildfires, parched riverbeds, and dry aquifers. However, late last week, a storm system made its way into the Pacific Northwest bringing with it much-needed rain for the first time in months. Now, with drought conditions promising to endure throughout the winter, the most recent storm system has provided marginal relief for states like Oregon and Washington to the northwest as well as some of our breadbasket states like Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri.
