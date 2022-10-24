Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff 1st 2 U.S. women in top 4 since '10
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are the first pair of U.S. women in the top four spots of the WTA rankings since sisters Serena and Venus Williams were up there a dozen years ago. Pegula rose two places to a career-best No. 3 on Monday, a day after winning the...
Yardbarker
Zverev and Medvedev first two players announced for prominent event in Saudi Arabia
Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are the first two players that were announced for the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup that will take place from December 8th until 10th in Saudi Arabia. The event will be played in a special arena at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah and $3...
wtatennis.com
Road to the WTA Finals: Ons Jabeur
Editor's note: From Monday to Thursday this week, we will look at the road each of the eight singles players and eight doubles took to qualify for this year's WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Singles. Monday: No.1 Swiatek | No.2 Jabeur. Tuesday: No.3 Pegula | No.4 Gauff. Wednesday: No.5...
FOX Sports
Wawrinka beats Ruud, Murray also advances at Swiss Indoors
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — On a stellar day for veteran Grand Slam champions, Stan Wawrinka beat third-ranked Casper Ruud and Andy Murray rallied to win in three sets in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old Wawrinka hit his ninth ace to seal a 6-4,...
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem only given wildcard for qualifying at Paris Masters as Gasquet, Mannarino, Rinderknech and Simon lead main draw recipients
Dominic Thiem has received a wild card for the Paris Masters but he'll need to go through qualifying as the main draw wild cards went to other players. Thiem is still ranked outside of the top 100 which means he needed a wild card to be able to play in Paris. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get a main draw wild card but he did get the qualifying wild card which should be doable for him considering the level he's playing at right now.
Citrus County Chronicle
Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors by beating Botic van de Zandchulp 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday. The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 9th consecutive match against Huesler in Basel
This was a very solid performance from Felix Auger-Aliassime who did need three sets to win 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 but did not face a single break point. Auger-Aliassime has been playing some spectacular tennis lately and he won his 9th consecutive match to move on in Basel. The Canadian faced an inspired native player Huesler who is a really strong server and he demonstrated that in this match by allowing very little to Felix overall.
Comments / 0