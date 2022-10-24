Read full article on original website
Passengers on a plane that collided with another jet at Heathrow Airport were initially told there was only a 'technical issue'
Passengers on the Korean Air jet that collided with another aircraft at Britain's busiest airport said they didn't feel any impact from the incident.
natureworldnews.com
Snake on a Plane: Garter Snake Frightens Passengers at a United Airlines Flight
A garter snake surprised passengers on a commercial plane operated by United Airlines. The reptile frightened the passengers when United Airlines Flight 2038 made its landing at Newark Liberty International Airport at around 1:15 p.m. local time on Monday, October 17. The snake particularly made its debut when the aircraft was navigating towards one of the Newark airport's gates.
Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Philippine authorities allowed a major airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights Tuesday despite the damaged Korean Air plane stuck in the grass near the runway after a near-tragic accident over the weekend. The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province,...
Teenage fisherman solves 78-year-old mystery over fate of missing US fighter pilots by dredging up wreckage from WWII planes that collided over North Sea on way back from bombing mission over Nazi Germany
A teenage fisherman has helped solve a 78-year-old mystery about the fate of three American pilots whose fighter planes disappeared over the North Sea in the Second World War. Alex Wightman, 16, was fishing for Dover sole when his nets trawled up part of the cockpit of an aircraft and a section of its instrument panel.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’
A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Our family saved up to buy our own small plane – now we’re flying it around the world for a 14-month holiday
A FAMILY who saved up to buy their own plane, are now in the process of taking it on a round the world trip. The Porter family from Canada spent $500,000 (£322,375) on the aircraft, which they are using to go on the holiday of a lifetime. So far,...
generalaviationnews.com
Plane breaks up in flight when pilot loses control
The pilot reported that the Pipistrel Alpha Trainer was at 5,000 feet and an engine power setting of 5,000 rpm when he began to pitch and roll to practice a chandelle. At the start of the control inputs for the maneuver, he looked down at his kneeboard and personal electronic device and readjusted its position on his leg and around the control stick.
Wild scenes at Melbourne Airport as 'thousands' are ordered off flights and told to evacuate the terminal after a major security breach - sparking travel chaos across Australia
A major security breach at Melbourne airport is expected to spark widespread travel chaos and delays across the country. Qantas passengers were ordered off flights and evacuated from the terminal to be rescreened by security, sparking chaotic scenes early Tuesday morning. Photos and footage show thousands waiting to be rescreened...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
Jalopnik
World's First All-Electric Passenger Plane Takes its Maiden Flight
The world’s first all-electric passenger airplane has finally taken flight. The Eviation Aircraft Alice went on its maiden voyage on Tuesday, after a series of setbacks and delays kept putting off the historic flight — officially bringing passenger planes into the EV age. The inaugural Alice flight was...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
I was a flight attendant for over 10 years. Here are the 5 best and 5 worst seats on a plane.
Many plane travelers don't realize how much their seat's proximity to the bathroom, galley, exit, and bulkhead can affect their in-flight experience.
Desperate search as private plane vanishes carrying millionaire Rainer Schaller & family while flying near Costa Rica
A DESPERATE search is underway after a private jet with a German millionaire and his family on board vanished off the coast of Costa Rica. McFit founder Rainer Schaller, 53, was reportedly on route from Mexico to Limón with his girlfriend, Christiane Schikorsky, and their kids Aaron and Finja on Friday night when their plane disappeared.
generalaviationnews.com
CFI and student barely avoid plane that was ‘completely out of control’
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Narrative 1. My student and I...
A passenger plane came within 10 feet of crashing into a drone in a 'near miss' at 16,000 feet
The incident, which took place in July, occurred during an Easyjet flight from London Gatwick to Rhodes in Greece.
helihub.com
USAF recovers CV-22B six weeks after emergency landing on Norwegian island
While participating in a training exercise in Norway, a CV-22B Osprey experienced an inflight emergency, requiring the pilots to land immediately. After six weeks of being grounded on the island of Senja, the 352nd Special Operations Wing’s Osprey was recovered via crane barge, Sept. 27, 2022. The aircraft is...
Private Flight Attendant Shares How She Cooks on the Plane and We're Shook
We really need to start flying private.
