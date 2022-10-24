Read full article on original website
Eric Franklin Funk obituary 1965~2022
Mr. Eric Franklin Funk, 57 of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born October 22, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Connie (Monn) Funk of Mont Alto, PA and the late Theodore Franklin “Frank” Funk who passed away October 11, 2000. Eric was...
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner obituary 1933~2022
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner, 89, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away October 24, 2022 at the extended care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Marie (Byers) Tarner. He had retired...
Helen L Mellott obituary 1935~2022
Helen L Mellott, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Helen was born in Hustontown, PA on September 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Marie E. (Simcox) and George D. Miller. Mrs. Mellott was a homemaker who loved her...
Gordon P Murray obituary 1951~2022
Gordon P Murray, 71, of Shippensburg, formally of Spring Run, passed away the evening of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Robert H. and Lois Ann (Clippinger) Murray.
Doris B Kohli obituary 1921~2022
Doris B Kohli, 101, of Shippensburg, and formerly of Levittown, PA, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Shippensburg Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born Wednesday, June 1, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Anthony George and Nellie Cooper Bitter. Doris was a secretary...
Kathryn S Miner obituary 1925~2022
Kathryn S Miner, 97, of Chambersburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kate was born on August 15, 1925 in Roxbury, PA to the late Boyd and Blanche (Alleman) Myers. She was from a large and close family, having 7 brothers and 6 sisters. Kate married...
Louis A Poppenwimer obituary 1925~2022
Louis A Poppenwimer, 96, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 in his home. Born December 30, 1925 in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late George and Barbara (Koesbauer) Poppenwimer. After graduating high school Louis served in the United States Navy during World War II...
Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick 1946~2022
Mr. Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick, 76, of Shippensburg, formerly of 8th Street, Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 24, 1946, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Fred D. and Alma (Ott) Kirkpatrick. Donnie attended Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Robert R Ickes obituary 1965~2022
Robert R Ickes, 57, of Spring Run, formerly of Fannettsburg, passed away October 24, 2022, in his home. Born September 30, 1965, in McConnellsburg, he was a son of the late Herman F. and Ivy May (Umbrell) Ickes, and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in 1984. Robert was formerly employed...
Mildred “Millie” Hull obituary 1924~2022
Mildred “Millie” Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her...
Joan Marie “Nan” Leeper 1941~2022
Mrs. Joan Marie “Nan” Leeper (Wetzel), 80, of Fayetteville, died early Thursday evening, October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Mr. Richard Ernest Leeper, her husband of 63 years. Born December 8, 1941, in Blue Ridge Summit, she was a daughter of the late...
Wilson hosts high school exhibit
Wilson College hosts an exhibition of artwork by area high school students, starting this week and running through Dec. 2. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is open to the public in the Bogigian Gallery, Lortz Hall. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Four Raiders posted double-digit kills over the weekend to lead their volleyball team to victory over East Strousburg. The Shippensburg University volleyball team put up another thrilling five-set win against East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Koehler Fieldhouse. Set scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12.
Dale Arthur Fogal obituary 1957~2022
Mr. Dale Arthur Fogal, 65, of Chambersburg, died Tues morning, October 18, 2022, at Laurel. Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, Chambersburg. He was the husband of the late Kathryn J. Miller Fogal, who preceded him in death in September, 2020. Born June 26, 1957, in McConnellsburg, he was a son...
Phyllis L Duffey obituary 1930~2022
Phyllis L Duffey, 91, of Big Cove Tannery, PA, passed away Friday, October 14th, at Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA. Phyllis was born in Berkeley Springs , WV on November 3, 1930, a daughter of the late Agnes (Everett) and Harry Barker. She was the widow of H. Clyde Bivens,...
Fay Ellen Anderson obituary ~2022
Fay Ellen Anderson (Byers) of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran – The Village at Luther Ridge. Born in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Blanche Hull Byers. Fay was employed for a number of years at Town and Country...
Novel Reels presents: ‘Coco’ at Capitol Theatre; “Day of Dead” themed event
Novel Reels will bring a showing of “Coco” to Capitol Theatre on Saturday, November 5 to showcase the traditional “dia de Muertos” holiday. Day of the Dead or “dia de Muertos” is a celebration of life and death. The holiday originated in Mexico but is celebrated all over Latin America with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons). A wall of remembrance which represents an altar will be featured at the event for attendees to bring photographs of loved ones that they wish to honor. Marcie Taylor, of the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation, will be presenting the wall of remembrance along with information about the foundation that honors her son, Drew.
Leonarda Cruz Alza obituary 1923~2022
Leonarda Cruz Alza, 98, of Arendtsville, PA died Sunday morning, October 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 6, 1923 in Mexico she was the daughter of the late Regino Cruz and Seconina Alza. She was the wife of the late Primitivo Ponce. Leonarda is survived by her three children,...
Isabelle Delores Miller obituary 1940~2022
Isabelle Delores Miller, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Embassy at Woodland Park in Orbisonia, PA. Isabelle was born on October 15, 1940, in Pond Bank, PA, the daughter of the late Orville and Reba Bumbaugh Stoops. Isabelle married the late Harold Miller Sr.
Betty J Witmer obituary 1937~2022
Betty J Witmer, 85, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1937 in Hagerstown, MD, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Sarah Bartles Stottlemyer. Her beloved husband, Clarence V. Witmer, preceded her in death on May 27, 2021.
