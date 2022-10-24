Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
KCRG.com
Robins police identify motorcyclist hospitalized in Sunday afternoon crash
ROBINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the person hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Linn County on Sunday. In a press release, Robins police said 19-year-old Kiliegh Burge, of East Moline, Illinois, is listed as being in fair condition after being flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crash...
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Motorcycle Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County. Robins Police say the crash happened around 3pm Sunday when the motorcyclist, 19 year-old Kiliegh Burge from East Moline, Illinois, lost control of the bike, went into a ditch, and crashed into a tree. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in stable condition. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
cbs2iowa.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into tree in Robins
ROBINS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A motorcyclist is injured after losing control of their bike, going into a ditch and crashing into a tree. Robins Police responded to the crash around 3 pm Sunday afternoon near North Center Point Road and Wild Rose Road. The driver, 19-year-old Kiliegh...
Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
Cedar Rapids Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Monday Crash
A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen faces charges including Homicide by Vehicle after fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a man they say was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Cedar Rapids on Monday night. First responders were called to the three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW at about 9:23 p.m.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man dies after Friday apartment fire
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Falls has died from his injuries after a fire at his apartment. On October 21st, Cedar Falls Public Safety responded to a report of an apartment fire at 3112 Boulder Drive. Responders arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames on...
cbs2iowa.com
18-year-old arrested for vehicular homicide after fatal crash Monday night
Zawadi Christophe, age 18, of Cedar Rapids, has been arrested following a Monday night traffic accident involving three cars and resulting in the death of an adult female. At approximately 9:23p.m. October 24, Cedar Rapids Police, Cedar Rapids Fire and Area Ambulance were called to a vehicle accident scene in the 800 block of 1st Ave SW.
superhits106.com
Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Vehicle
Police say a bicyclist was injured in a collision with a vehicle Saturday in Dubuque. 24 year old Kevin Gardner of Dubuque was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. According to police, Gardner was riding north on Washington Street around 5pm when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Ninth Street and struck a vehicle driven by 34 year old Dustin Bowling. Gardner was cited with failure to obey traffic signs.
KCRG.com
Two killed, 7 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
cbs2iowa.com
One injured, home heavily damaged after fire in Iowa City on Sunday
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was injured and a home is heavily damaged after a fire in Iowa City Sunday morning. A passerby reported the fire shortly before 9 am on Sunday in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The Iowa City Fire Department arrived...
KCRG.com
Iowa City hookah bar asks for help keeping area safe after fatal shooting
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Talking about the fatal shooting right outside his business Sunday morning, co-owner of H-Bar David Sykes said, “It is a life on our conscience.”. That shooting left one man dead. All three co-owners of H-Bar said Tuesday the violence surrounding their bar weighs heavily...
KCRG.com
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jesup Police Department has arrested a Buchanan County man after he allegedly conducted three or more acts of child endangerment from August 2022 to October 2022. On October 11th, a child was taken to urgent care in a life-threatening condition. After being intubated, the...
KCRG.com
New COVID-19 variants could lead to surge of cases this winter
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
cbs2iowa.com
Robins man charged after leading PD in pursuit
Robins — Monday night, Robins Police Department (PD) announced they have apprehended charged the suspect involved in Monday's pursuit. This is Linn County's second pursuit within two months. At around 2:30 p.m., Linn County Dispatch put out an attempt to locate a Toyota Rav 4 heading north on Interstate...
KCRG.com
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
KCRG.com
Candidate Franken speaks with Dubuque Rotary
Election day is just two weeks away now and we're giving you a look at candidates on the ballot.
KCRG.com
Iowa City police investigating two convenience store armed robberies
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are investigating two recent armed robberies at convenience stores. In a press release, officers said the first armed robbery happened on Friday at 8:27 p.m. at the BP, located at 2221 Rochester Avenue. The second armed robbery happened at 8:36 p.m....
KCRG.com
Marion man faces 26 charges for allegedly recording videos of a minor
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man has been arrested and faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and two charges of invasion of privacy. In a criminal complaint, officials said an investigation revealed that Zachary Peters, of Marion, installed a camera in the bathroom and the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl at a Marion home.
