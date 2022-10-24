A Monday evening accident in Cedar Rapids injured two people, one fatally. An 18-year-old has been charged as a result of the incident. According to the City of Cedar Rapids, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Cedar Rapids Fire Department, and Area Ambulance were all dispatched to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of 1st Avenue SW just before 9:25 p.m. Monday evening. When then arrived, first responders found four people had been involved, with one of them deceased at the scene.

