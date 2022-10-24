Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Speeding semi rolls, blocks all eastbound lanes on I-90 Tuesday night
EASTON - Washington State Troopers say speed was a factor in a Tuesday night semi rollover that ended up blocking all lanes on eastbound I-90 for five hours and 40 minutes. The crash happened just west of Easton in Kittitas County near Lake Kachees. Authorities report that 33-year-old Ajmer Singh...
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
nbcrightnow.com
Multiple crashes slow Yakima traffic
Two crashes slowed and backed up traffic on I-82 near Yakima. Traffic was backed up along the highway to Nob Hill boulevard.
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg PD offers icy windshield driving tips
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is here and winter is right around the corner. Winter driving presents several driving hazards, including icy windshields. The Ellensburg Police Department has some windshield de-frosting tips to keep drivers safe this winter. Try a 1:2 ratio of water to alcohol for spraying on your...
nbcrightnow.com
Car fire spreads to house in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
kpq.com
Wildfires Near Lake Wenatchee Still Burning
There’s only one week remaining in October, but the White River, Irving Peak, and Minnow Ridge Fires are still burning near Lake Wenatchee. Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says the fires may not be out yet but the rate of their respective burning has definitely slowed in recent days.
3 Stops You’ve Got to Make When Visiting Yakima, Washington
Everywhere has special places you've got to check out and if I had to narrow it down to three spots in Yakima, Washington this is where I would go! Message us with your ideas and we can see who comes out on top!. When Visiting Yakima You Must Stop At.
Would-Be Truck Thief Busted Because They Can’t Drive Stick Shift
It's not every day that a would-be vehicle thief gets stymied by old-school technology. The Benton County Sheriff's Department is reporting Monday that a suspect only identified as "Mr. Cook" was not able to complete his theft of a truck because he didn't know how to drive a stick shift.
nbcrightnow.com
Charges dismissed in hit-and-run
A hit-and-run suspect has been found not competent to stand trial in Yakima.
nbcrightnow.com
Mostly Cloudy and Breezy Tonight...Frost Overnight for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys
Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph and 20-30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. Low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Widespread frost will develop overnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys...roads could be slick for the morning commute. Mostly sunny and Thursday with breezy winds developing...
nbcrightnow.com
Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire
A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
kpq.com
Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims
Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
nbcrightnow.com
Wind, Rain Frost and Snow Oh My....
Increasing clouds gusty winds and scattered showers through the evening. Winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Frost developing overnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys could cause slick roads for the morning commute. Low temperatures tonight in the 30s. Snow levels drop to around 3,500 ft in the Cascades and Blues expect winter driving conditions tonight/tomorrow on the passes.
Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima
Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
southsoundbiz.com
Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial
Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
