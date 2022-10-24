ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

I-90 eastbound closed after a semi-collision in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:20 p.m. Both eastbound lanes are now open. I-90 eastbound and westbound are both down to one lane of travel. I-90 eastbound is closed after a semi crash in Ellensburg. The westbound lanes on I-90 is down to one lane. According to the Washington State Patrol,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg PD offers icy windshield driving tips

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Cooler fall weather is here and winter is right around the corner. Winter driving presents several driving hazards, including icy windshields. The Ellensburg Police Department has some windshield de-frosting tips to keep drivers safe this winter. Try a 1:2 ratio of water to alcohol for spraying on your...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car fire spreads to house in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE, 10-25-22, 9:18 a.m. According to Yakima County Fire District #5, the house fire in Wapato is now out. The fire spread from a nearby car, but the exact cause of the fire is under investigation. 10-25-22, 6:36 a.m. Crews with Yakima County Fire District #5 are currently...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SIU: Sunnyside police officer shot in neck released to recover at home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — The police officer who was shot in his neck while responding to a shootout in Yakima County’s Lower Valley has been released from a Seattle hospital to recover at home. According to a recent update from special investigators on this October 10 incident, Officer Javier Arredondo of the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 1400-block of S...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Wildfires Near Lake Wenatchee Still Burning

There’s only one week remaining in October, but the White River, Irving Peak, and Minnow Ridge Fires are still burning near Lake Wenatchee. Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says the fires may not be out yet but the rate of their respective burning has definitely slowed in recent days.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Felony charges dismissed for suspect in hit-and-run with Yakima police

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima County Superior Court says the suspect from a hit-and-run with Yakima Police officers is not competent to understand or proceed with defending himself in court. According to court documents, an evaluation dated September 2, 2022, shows the suspect can't proceed due to his mental health. The suspect...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Detached Garage Lost in Fire

A detached garage on Keller Avenue in East Wenatchee was lost in a fire Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a call of someone’s private car shop on fire on the 600 Block of Keller Avenue. The fire was 100 feet away from...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Suspect in Wenatchee Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty

The suspect accused of murdering a Wenatchee teen back in August has pled not guilty Monday. In a Chelan County Superior Court room, 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford pleaded not guilty in the murder case of 18-year-old Yair Flores. On Aug. 12, 2022, it is alleged that Ford broke into Flores’...
WENATCHEE, WA
News Talk KIT

Authorities Identify Two Yakima Homicide Victims

Two murders remain unsolved after being reported last Friday and Saturday in Yakima. But authorities are now identified both victims. The Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice has identified a woman found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning at the Yakima Inn on North First Street as 31-year-old Angela Aguilar. Aguilar died from multiple gunshot wounds.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wind, Rain Frost and Snow Oh My....

Increasing clouds gusty winds and scattered showers through the evening. Winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Frost developing overnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys could cause slick roads for the morning commute. Low temperatures tonight in the 30s. Snow levels drop to around 3,500 ft in the Cascades and Blues expect winter driving conditions tonight/tomorrow on the passes.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg contractor gets prison time for scamming homeowners

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- An Ellensburg man must serve nearly five years in prison for unfinished construction jobs in Kittitas and Yakima Counties. Kittitas County Superior Court Judge Candace Hooper sentenced Robert Mulinski, 61, to 57 months in prison for 3 counts of first-degree theft. Mulinski must also repay his victims close to $950,000.
ELLENSBURG, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial

Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
YAKIMA, WA

