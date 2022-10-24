ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bama in the NFL Week 7: Josh Jacobs Scores Three Touchdowns

By Hunter De Siver,Kristi F. Patrick
 3 days ago

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 7 of the NFL season.

Offense

  • Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 win against the Houston Texans. Jacobs is emerging as the best Crimson Tide product as the season nears the midway point.
  • Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed 30 times for 128 yards in a 19-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has led Tennessee in its four-game win streak.
  • Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy led all pass-catchers in receptions (7) and yards (96) in Denver's 16-9 loss against the New York Jets.
  • Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 73 yards on 20 attempts in an upset win against the Green Bay Packers.

Defense

  • New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney forced a fumble, taking away a walk-in touchdown for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. On the final play of the game, the defensive captain assisted in tackling Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk before the goal-line to win the game 23-17.
  • Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recorded his third interception of the season in a 24-6 win against the Detroit Lions.
  • Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II wasn't targeted on any of his 29 snaps in coverage against the Jets.

Birmingham, AL
