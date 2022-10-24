Bama in the NFL Week 7: Josh Jacobs Scores Three Touchdowns

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 7 of the NFL season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Offense

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 win against the Houston Texans. Jacobs is emerging as the best Crimson Tide product as the season nears the midway point.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed 30 times for 128 yards in a 19-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner has led Tennessee in its four-game win streak.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy led all pass-catchers in receptions (7) and yards (96) in Denver's 16-9 loss against the New York Jets.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 73 yards on 20 attempts in an upset win against the Green Bay Packers.

Defense

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney forced a fumble, taking away a walk-in touchdown for Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. On the final play of the game, the defensive captain assisted in tackling Jacksonville wide receiver Christian Kirk before the goal-line to win the game 23-17.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recorded his third interception of the season in a 24-6 win against the Detroit Lions.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II wasn't targeted on any of his 29 snaps in coverage against the Jets.

