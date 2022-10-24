Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?
The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
KCTV 5
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
atozsports.com
NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
Auction for Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Super Bowl ring opens
Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence is auctioning off his 2019 Super Bowl LIV ring. The auction closes Nov. 18, 2022.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Confusion Over Patriots’ QB Plan
A portion of the New England Patriots locker room was unaware that Bailey Zappe would replace Mac Jones during Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. But Bill Belichick said the appropriate parties were looped in. The Patriots head coach said Tuesday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”...
Yardbarker
Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Strike Gold In San Francisco
Following a tight loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs were eager to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers. A commanding matchup awaited Kansas City before their 2022 bye week. In need of avoiding a second straight loss, the Chiefs did not mess around offensively. There were many play designs that took away the 49ers’ best weapons on defense. There were plenty of explosive plays via the passing game and yards after the catch. Additionally, there were plenty of positives from the offensive line that struggled mightily the week before.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Bill Belichick Says Bears ‘Outcoached' and ‘Outplayed' Patriots
Belichick says Bears 'outcoached' and 'outplayed' Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bill Belichick surrendered at the feet of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday night. The Bears defeated the Patriots 33-14 in an overwhelmingly large win for Chicago. Justin Fields and the offense put up a season-high...
FOX Sports
Patriots' QB quandary; Mahomes thriving on third down: NFL Week 7 analysis
Bengals Offense Getting Back on Track With Coaching Adjustments. Over the last three weeks, the Bengals offense has had to face the defenses of the Ravens, Saints and Falcons. These three units rank below average in the NFL, but only the Falcons defense is truly terrible. Playing bad defenses helps....
Bill Belichick, Matt Eberflus comment on dirty David Andrews hit
The Chicago Bears’ lopsided 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t come without some controversy. Journeyman nose tackle Mike Pennel, a former Patriot, caught New England’s center David Andrews with a blindside hit that knocked him out of the game. Pennel was flagged and ejected after...
Yardbarker
A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks
You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
Copper Fit may have finally cut ties with Brett Favre
Following his welfare scandal, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has seemingly been removed from Copper Fit’s website. Former Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre has been in the center of a Mississippi welfare scandal. A bombshell report revealed that Favre had received welfare funding from the state’s ex-governor Phil Bryant, to help the University of Southern Mississippi State build a volleyball facility. Favre has denied this, but has seen some partnerships suspended, including with SiriusXM and ESPN Milwaukee.
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Frank Clark suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to go forward without Frank Clark knowing he’s suspended for the next two games after the bye. Just when it seemed like everything was coming up roses regarding the Kansas City Chiefs as they entered their bye week at 5-2 overall and alone atop the AFC West standings, some bad news has come across the wire. It turns out the Chiefs will be without pass rusher Frank Clark for their two games following the bye due to a suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Kansas retiree turns his love of the Chiefs into a yard display everyone wants to see
There are Chiefs’ signs, Chiefs’ flags, Chiefs’ logos, and a 1965 Chevrolet firetruck painted red and yellow and ready for tailgating.
Chiefs betting odds for AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVII at the bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs are enjoying their bye week in Week 8, but the work is far from over. The team’s pursuit of Super Bowl LVII will kick into high gear when they get back to it following the bye week. There was a little hesitation from oddsmakers to...
