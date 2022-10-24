The Kansas City Chiefs will have to go forward without Frank Clark knowing he’s suspended for the next two games after the bye. Just when it seemed like everything was coming up roses regarding the Kansas City Chiefs as they entered their bye week at 5-2 overall and alone atop the AFC West standings, some bad news has come across the wire. It turns out the Chiefs will be without pass rusher Frank Clark for their two games following the bye due to a suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO