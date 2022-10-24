ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Did Jerry Jones just hint at a big CB trade?

The NFL isn’t a very active trading league. Unlike the NBA, MLB, and even NHL, professional football teams are blatantly apprehensive to trade players. Partially because of tradition, the salary cap structure, and a dash of atychiphobia, NFL teams like the Dallas Cowboys are adverse to trading away players, unless a no-brainer return is on the table.
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense

Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

NFL insider details latest trade buzz surrounding Kansas City Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline (November 1) is less than a week away and the Kansas City Chiefs could be a team that makes some moves. Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed reported this week that the Chiefs, along with the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, have “shown interest in the wide receiver market”.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NESN

How Bill Belichick Responded To Confusion Over Patriots’ QB Plan

A portion of the New England Patriots locker room was unaware that Bailey Zappe would replace Mac Jones during Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears. But Bill Belichick said the appropriate parties were looped in. The Patriots head coach said Tuesday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show”...
Yardbarker

Mahomes, Chiefs Offense Strike Gold In San Francisco

Following a tight loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs were eager to bounce back against the San Francisco 49ers. A commanding matchup awaited Kansas City before their 2022 bye week. In need of avoiding a second straight loss, the Chiefs did not mess around offensively. There were many play designs that took away the 49ers’ best weapons on defense. There were plenty of explosive plays via the passing game and yards after the catch. Additionally, there were plenty of positives from the offensive line that struggled mightily the week before.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

A Red Flag Appears in Chargers Loss to Seahawks

You know those games when a loss is more than a loss? Yeah, this was one of those for the Chargers. A giant, glaring red flag appeared in the Chargers loss to Seahawks on Sunday. The recipe was simple going in to the Chargers week 7 match against the rebuilding Seahawks. Stop the run. Make Geno Smith beat you. Play like you want to win the game. Pretty easy, right?
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Copper Fit may have finally cut ties with Brett Favre

Following his welfare scandal, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has seemingly been removed from Copper Fit’s website. Former Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre has been in the center of a Mississippi welfare scandal. A bombshell report revealed that Favre had received welfare funding from the state’s ex-governor Phil Bryant, to help the University of Southern Mississippi State build a volleyball facility. Favre has denied this, but has seen some partnerships suspended, including with SiriusXM and ESPN Milwaukee.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss

New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Frank Clark suspended 2 games for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to go forward without Frank Clark knowing he’s suspended for the next two games after the bye. Just when it seemed like everything was coming up roses regarding the Kansas City Chiefs as they entered their bye week at 5-2 overall and alone atop the AFC West standings, some bad news has come across the wire. It turns out the Chiefs will be without pass rusher Frank Clark for their two games following the bye due to a suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
