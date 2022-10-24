ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed

By Daniel Chaitin
 6 days ago

Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.

That candidate is Joe O’Dea, the underdog Senate contender in Colorado who is trailing Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) in public opinion polls and last week made waves when he vowed to "actively campaign against" Trump and spoke favorably of other party heavyweights, including DeSantis.

Sharing the article written by Washington Examiner senior political correspondent David Drucker on his Truth Social platform, Trump added a brief message. "A BIG MISTAKE!" Trump said in all capital letters.

The missive marks one of the clearest points of friction between Trump and DeSantis, both of whom are considered top-tier candidates to clash in the 2024 GOP presidential primary, should they commit to a bid.

In the robocall, which was shared with this news outlet, DeSantis says, "America needs strong leadership and desperately. That’s why I’m endorsing Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate."

O'Dea later tweeted the robocall.

After O'Dea took a public stance against Trump during the Sunday talks shows last week, Trump completely disavowed the candidate, saying, “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths."

Sean Smith
6d ago

Trump dropped a "truth bomb"...... lol. thats funny. The guy who hasn't uttered a true word in like, forever, dropped a truth bomb.

ordinary citizen
6d ago

It might be time for him to take a break. He had his time, had some great policies but it is over. He is too divisive. This country is at a cross roads. Hopefully, this country can go back to the center reason and calmer heads. Only time will tell but Trump is a match that could start an out of control fire and not necessarily for the good. He needs to check his ego and do right by the country and his party and support from the side lines.

Goldine Neal
5d ago

Trump would Not know the truth if it slapped him in the face and he is the worst thing we ever had for a President. Love it its gone and hope and pray we don't ever get anything else like him.

