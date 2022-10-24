Read full article on original website
click orlando
Tavares man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession in Lake County crash that critically injures child, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tavares man faces charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and possession of cocaine after a crash that critically injured a child and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa...
click orlando
Winter Garden man, 35, dies after crash on Florida Turnpike in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Garden man died after he lost control of a motorcycle and it crashed Saturday evening on Florida’s Turnpike, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 7:30 p.m., the 35-year-old was driving north on the Turnpike near mile marker 254 in the inside...
WESH
Deputies identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in Orange County during alleged burglary
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a shooting Thursday. The shooting happened Thursday on the 4200 block of Ponderosa Drive around 4 a.m. Deputies said a resident shot a man after a confrontation. The resident told detectives there was a...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
click orlando
Death of man at scene of potential shooting in Winter Garden investigated as homicide, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police are investigating a man’s death Saturday as a homicide after officers responding to a shots fired call located him on the ground in a residential area off of Plant Street, according to a news release. Officers were dispatched at around 5:28...
click orlando
8-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by car in Brevard County, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An 8-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after being hit by a car in Brevard County on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A spokesperson with Brevard County Fire said the crash happened on Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road in Cocoa around 2:25 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Domestic violence incident turns into shootout with Florida officers
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police responding to an alleged domestic violence call in a Florida neighborhood got into a shootout with the suspect early Saturday. According to Melbourne police, officers arrived at 4365 Millicent Circle after a woman said her boyfriend was attempting to stab her tires. Officers confronted the man, who they said was armed with a handgun.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: FHP trooper saves life of motorcyclist found laying on sidewalk in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper found a motorcyclist lying on the sidewalk in Kissimmee, Florida, and performed CPR, saving the man's life, according to the FHP Orlando. Trooper Joseph Santos began CPR on the man, who started breathing moments later, the FHP said. Video posted by...
6 people shot in early-morning shooting at Orange County nightclub
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left six people shot. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. Saturday at the Toxic Lounge at 8204 Crystal Clear Lane. Deputies said a vehicle was driving northbound on South Orange Blossom Trail and...
cw34.com
Man cuts off ankle monitor, tracked down by deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a man was "hunted and stalked" after cutting off his ankle monitor. Steven Sylvester was initially charged with a variety of crimes including racketeering and conspiracy to traffic in Meth. He now adds additional charges of escape and tampering with a electronic...
Authorities continue to investigate Titusville crash that killed 70-year-old man
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department is still investigating a fatal crash involving a 70-year-old male victim. The victim, Howard Raymond Longchamps, was hit while trying to cross the street, law enforcement said. Investigators said that the incident happened Oct. 5 off 3300 Dairy Road. Officers said that...
click orlando
27-year-old killed in crash along State Road 429 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old driver died in a crash Thursday afternoon near mile marker 21 along State Road 429 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At about 3:12 p.m., the driver — a man from Winter Garden — was headed south on the road...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 82, hit, killed while riding bicycle in Kissimmee, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An 82-year-old Kissimmee man was hit and killed while riding on a bicycle Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Buena Ventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Kissimmee. The man reportedly collided with an SUV and...
10NEWS
Osceola County bus attendant stops potential thief
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A bus attendant in Osceola County is being recognized for her bravery after stopping a potential bus robbery. The school district posted a video that appears to show a man getting onto the bus after the driver leaves and the attendant stays behind to clean.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison
An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
click orlando
Domestic violence call becomes officer-involved shooting in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a residential area in Melbourne early Saturday where police had exchanged gunfire with the subject of a domestic violence call, according to a news release. Melbourne officers were dispatched around 1:55 a.m. to an address on Millicent Circle after a...
click orlando
82-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Buenaventura Boulevard near Majors Lane in Buena Ventura Lakes around 7:06 a.m. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes...
Gun seized at Tenoroc High School in Lakeland was ‘ghost gun’
A 15-year-old was accused of bringing a gun to Tenoroc High School in Lakeland, along with a magazine full of a dozen rounds, that cannot be traced, authorities said.
Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
Click10.com
Florida man leads police on wild chase; tries to escape by jumping in river
SANFORD, Fla. – A Central Florida man is behind bars after leading cops on a wild chase across two counties. Seminole County deputies picked up the chase on Saturday after getting a call that a suspect in a Chevy Silverado was entering the county while being chased by a police helicopter from Orange County.
