Osceola County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
fox35orlando.com

Police: Domestic violence incident turns into shootout with Florida officers

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police responding to an alleged domestic violence call in a Florida neighborhood got into a shootout with the suspect early Saturday. According to Melbourne police, officers arrived at 4365 Millicent Circle after a woman said her boyfriend was attempting to stab her tires. Officers confronted the man, who they said was armed with a handgun.
cw34.com

Man cuts off ankle monitor, tracked down by deputies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say a man was "hunted and stalked" after cutting off his ankle monitor. Steven Sylvester was initially charged with a variety of crimes including racketeering and conspiracy to traffic in Meth. He now adds additional charges of escape and tampering with a electronic...
10NEWS

Osceola County bus attendant stops potential thief

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A bus attendant in Osceola County is being recognized for her bravery after stopping a potential bus robbery. The school district posted a video that appears to show a man getting onto the bus after the driver leaves and the attendant stays behind to clean.
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man driving with $1M in car sentenced to federal prison

An Orlando man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering after Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) found $1 million in cash in his car. Jason Pagan-Reyes was sentenced on Thursday to six years and six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the money laundering charges on June 21, 2022.
click orlando

82-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday morning in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Buenaventura Boulevard near Majors Lane in Buena Ventura Lakes around 7:06 a.m. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board votes...
