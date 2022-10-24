Read full article on original website
Related
Where you can vote for the 2022 midterm elections today in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is the first day for no-excuse absentee voting in Missouri. Voters can cast a ballot without providing a reason until Nov. 7. They must bring their government-issued photo ID. If a voter does not have a valid photo ID with them, they can cast a provisional ballot.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus boil advisory is canceled
The boil water advisory in Festus has ended, the city announced on its website this morning, Oct. 26. The announcement was posted at about 8 a.m. today. City Administrator Greg Camp said a second test for contamination came back negative this morning. Two negative test results were required before the advisory was lifted, and Camp said the first negative result was received Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Missouri senator says laws should have been in place to prevent St. Louis school shooting
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
myleaderpaper.com
City of Festus boil water order in effect at least until Wednesday
The boil water advisory in Festus will remain in effect at least until Wednesday, Oct. 26, City Administrator Greg Camp said. The advisory was issued at about 7 p.m. Oct. 22, after a subcontractor for AT&T damaged a water main on South Mill Avenue, leaving customers without water for much of that day.
Tower Rock visitor warning: Be respectful and explore safely, Missouri Department of Conservation says
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding people traveling to Perry County to see and visit Tower Rock to be mindful of both the natural landmark and neighboring land.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
Washington Missourian
Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced
Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
5 things to know about the new Costco opening in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — The fourth Costco store in the St. Louis region opened Tuesday at 8685 Olive Blvd., part of the $211 million Market at Olive redevelopment at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard. As with Costco's three other St. Louis-area stores, the 16-acre University City location will have...
Monarch Fire Protection District selects new chief in unanimous vote
A retiring fire chief it set to be replaced in mid-November.
Washington Missourian
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store
On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked at Fenton-area rental business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from two vans and a pickup parked outside a Fenton-area rental business. The combined value of the converters was estimated at $4,500, authorities reported. The converters were cut off a 2012 Ford Econoline E-250 van, a 2012...
Former Wildwood, Missouri, mayor dies after cycling accident
WILDWOOD, Mo. — A former Wildwood mayor died Saturday after falling off his bike. St. Louis County police responded to a sick call just after 10 a.m. Saturday near Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood. When officers arrived they found paramedics treating 65-year-old David Glaser for a head...
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville coffee shop public hearing delayed but concerned residents still speak out
A public hearing had been set for discussion by the Ellisville City Council on Oct. 18 to consider the petition of Seven Brew Drive Thru Coffee facility at 309 Clarkson Road. But on Oct. 17, the petitioner, who was not present at the ensuing council meeting, asked for the hearing to be continued to Nov. 2.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
1904 Farmhouse with 3-Story Amish Barn Hidden in Missouri Hills
If you daydream about a quiet Missouri farmhouse that's hidden away from the business of the world, but still close enough to enjoy parts of it, I may have found the home for you. It also happens to include a 3-story Amish barn built for horses, too. I found this...
How NOT to dress for an interview; Jefferson Co. sheriff explains recent oddity
Earlier this week, Jefferson County Police Sheriff Dave Marshak, shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet stating how to dress properly for an interview.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0