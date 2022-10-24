ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

stlmag.com

15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus boil advisory is canceled

The boil water advisory in Festus has ended, the city announced on its website this morning, Oct. 26. The announcement was posted at about 8 a.m. today. City Administrator Greg Camp said a second test for contamination came back negative this morning. Two negative test results were required before the advisory was lifted, and Camp said the first negative result was received Tuesday, Oct. 25.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

City of Festus boil water order in effect at least until Wednesday

The boil water advisory in Festus will remain in effect at least until Wednesday, Oct. 26, City Administrator Greg Camp said. The advisory was issued at about 7 p.m. Oct. 22, after a subcontractor for AT&T damaged a water main on South Mill Avenue, leaving customers without water for much of that day.
FESTUS, MO
Washington Missourian

Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced

Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store

On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
WASHINGTON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE

