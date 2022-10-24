Read full article on original website
When does the VALORANT Premier game mode release?
A new foundational part of the VALORANT esports ecosystem is set to added to the game soon, which will give players an opportunity to build a team and compete across a season of scheduled matches. The new mode, called Premier, will pit pre-made teams of similar skill level against each...
Former EG coach Peter Dun set to join Team Heretics in lead role for debut LEC season, reports suggest
Evil Geniuses’ former head coach Peter Dun will make his return to the LEC next season as the head coach of Team Heretics, according to a report from Marián Stoica of Blix.gg. Team Heretics will be making its debut in the LEC next season after acquiring the franchise...
Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?
Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.
‘A lot of solo queue games are decided in early game:’ Rekkles shares his tips and tricks to climbing the League ladder
Climbing in solo queue, especially if you don’t have a duo partner, is a time-consuming process that involves a deep understanding of the current meta, picks and counterpicks, lane matchups, and so many more intricate details that we can’t even begin listing them all. With all this in mind, every tip and trick that will help you climb the incredibly tedious League of Legends rank ladder is always more than welcome, particularly if it’s coming from a pro player like Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.
The future is his: Which LCS teams could Spica realistically join in 2023?
Over the past three years, Mingyi “Spica” Lu has become a name synonymous with TSM’s League of Legends team and has quickly become a leader of North America’s rising generation of younger talent. The 21-year-old has been one of the best players in the league and became the face of an organization known only for success.
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
Age of Mythology is making a comeback with new ‘Retold’ edition
Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game created by the developers of the wildly popular Age of Empires series. Even though the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay are extremely similar to that of the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology throws in mythical and supernatural elements as well. The game introduced god powers and mythical creatures from different mythologies into the game, making for a vastly different experience from its sister games.
Can you catch Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon Go is constantly adding new species to the game through events like Go Fest and Adventure Week. With each event, more trainers get to add their favorite Pokémon from all generations of the series to their Pokédex, including special variations like Shiny versions and regional forms. To promote Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game even added some Hisuian forms and species.
How to complete the Knock Knock challenge & disturb the guest in the tavern in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
The Halloween season is almost at hand, with games providing challengers, cosmetics, and fun extras for fans to enjoy during their spooky events. Overwatch 2 is no different. Blizzard’s newest title is giving fans challenges to complete during the Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride event. There’s a particular challenge that requires a bit of know-how to complete it, and Dot Esports has you covered.
Only 3 Dota 2 heroes have an almost 100 percent pick-ban rate at TI11 so far
The best teams from around the world gather at Dota 2’s The International to test their mettle. In addition to their mechanical skills, players are also required to have a decent understanding of the game’s current meta-game so they can have an edge over their competitors right from the drafting phase.
URF tier list: Top 10 best champions to hyper-carry URF games in League Patch 12.20
With the launch of the Worlds 2022 event in League of Legends, the game also saw the return of the ever-popular arcade event queue, URF (aka Ultra Rapid Fire). And now that we have a week’s worth of data on the new event, we can confidently shout out the strongest, stompiest carries in the mode.
When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?
When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
T1 Dota 2 is already shuffling its roster following TI11 miss
The International 2022 will be returning this weekend, and teams who failed to qualify for the event have already started shuffling their rosters. Though the first set of departures came from the Eastern European Region, T1 officially released coach March from its roster, while Kuku and Xepher announced they were looking for new opportunities.
Riot devs line up nerfs for Bel’Veth, Miss Fortune, and more in League Patch 12.21 as 2023 prep begins
A monster, a robot, and a pirate walk into a League update. Riot Games has unveiled the League of Legends champions to be hit with nerfs in the game’s next balance patch and this time around the unlucky trio (the developers are keeping this one small) are Bel’Veth, Blitzcrank, and Miss Fortune.
The Guard set to re-sign superstar VALORANT player
North American organization The Guard is set to re-sign Trent Cairns to its VALORANT roster for the Challengers VCT circuit next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Trent was an integral part of The Guard’s success following his acquisition in January. The Guard rose to prominence in North America following their stint in the VCT Stage One Challengers, which concluded in March.
The biggest VALORANT questions answered before VCT 2023 kicks off
It’s getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 VCT season and the partnership era of VALORANT. Across the world, the 30 partnered teams are shaping their rosters and circling the month of February on their calendars with the kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their minds.
What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode
Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.
Internal promotions, League veterans make up majority of Golden Guardians’ 2023 LCS coaching staff
Golden Guardians has introduced its coaching staff for the 2023 professional League of Legends season and all of its members are names that fans of the franchise should be familiar with. All of the promoted members of Golden Guardians’ 2023 staff have come via internal promotions. At the helm...
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf development nears finish line as it enters alpha stage
The next main installment of the beloved Dragon Age series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, is getting closer and closer to an eventual release. As part of an update penned by general manager Gary McKay, the team at BioWare has completed the “Alpha milestone” for Dreadwolf, meaning that the team can now “experience the entire game, from the opening scenes of the first mission to the very end” cohesively.
Halo World Championship 2022 posts dismal viewership numbers
The Halo World Championship that served as a conclusion to the 2022 season also served as the fitting end to a dominant year for the OpTic Gaming roster. The four-man squad of aPG, Lucid, TriPPPeY, and FormaL all claimed their first world title in Halo this past weekend after decimating the competition since the start of the summer.
