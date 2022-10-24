ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Newport teen found safe

NEWPORT, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found. It is not clear where Eric McAuley was located, but the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office said he is safe.
hbsdealer.com

Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply

CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
