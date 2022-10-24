Read full article on original website
Related
Court documents detail arrest on Colville Reservation following deadly shooting in Keller
NESPELEM, Wash. — Court documents have revealed new details regarding the arrest of three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Keller, Washington that killed two people and injured a Colville Tribal Police sergeant. According to documents, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, law enforcement responded to potential gunshots...
ifiberone.com
Third and final suspect in fatal shooting on Colville Reservation arrested
NESPELEM - A third suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured a tribal police officer has been arrested. The third suspect, who's name has not been released was arrested later in the day on Friday after two other suspects, Curry Pinkham and Zach Holt, were both taken into custody a short time apart.
Newport teen found safe
NEWPORT, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found. It is not clear where Eric McAuley was located, but the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
'We have a predator problem.' Wildlife group urges Washington to save the deer
(The Center Square) - The Northeast Washington Wildlife Group is concerned growing wolf and cougar populations in Northeastern Washington are decimating deer, elk and moose herds. “We have a predator problem, and it continues to get worse with each passing year,” said Dale Magart, secretary of the nonprofit group that...
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
Comments / 0